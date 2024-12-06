Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko could return to the lineup in the next week.

Demko has not played since the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs after sustaining a knee injury in Game 1 against the Nashville Predators. After returning to practice three weeks ago, the 28-year-old says he considers himself day-to-day and can potentially discuss a return date with head coach Rick Tocchet.

"It's been pretty day to day, which is great we're kind of out of that week-to-week window now,” Demko told NHL.com. “I think I'm at a point now where I could potentially have a discussion with [Rocchet] and be available to back up or what have you between now and probably the next three games. So, I think that's kind of the window we're looking at and kind of see what each day brings.”

The Canucks open a six-game home stand tonight against the Columbus Blue Jackets before hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

The San Diego, Calif. native was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last season and finished second to Winnipeg Jets' goaltender Connor Hellebuyck after posting a career-high 35 wins, five shutouts, 2.45 goals-against average, and .918 save percentage in 51 games.

After more than six months on the shelf, Demko is looking forward to getting back on the ice.

“Yeah, obviously been looking forward to it for a while now but I've told you guys plenty of times I'm a guy that is pretty day-to-day,” Demko said. “Obviously, I'm looking at the schedule and I'm in a position now to kind of look down the road and see what's ahead. So, it's been good.”

Kevin Lankinen holds a 12-3-3 record filling in as the Canucks' starter, recording a 2.66 GAA and .906 save percentage. He was named to Finland's roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Demko says Lankinen's steady performance has allowed him to properly focus on his rehab while taking pressure off himself to play at an elite level upon his return.

“First of all, I want to give ‘Lanks’ all the credit in the world, he's been unbelievable,” Demko said. “For me, I'm managing my expectations a little bit. I think it'd be foolish to say that I'm going to come back and be perfectly sharp and feel like I have my A-game in Game One. That takes a little bit of time just seeing game reps and things is kind of a last step of fully doing rehab, so I'm not really putting an expectation on that. Obviously, the way ‘Lanks’ has played kind of takes a little bit of pressure off myself to come in and not feel like I have to save the world.”

The Canucks are 13-7-4 and sit fourth in the Pacfic Division, one point behind the Calgary Flames.