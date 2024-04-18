The Vancouver Canucks will have home-ice advantage as they take on the Nashville Predators in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Pacific Division champion Canucks (50-22-9) won all three meetings against the Predators (47-30-5) this season, a 3-2 win in Nashville on Oct. 24, a 5-2 victory in Vancouver on Oct. 31, and again 5-2 at Nashville on Dec. 19. Defenceman Quinn Hughes led the Canucks with six assists in three games against Nashville this season. Forward Elias Pettersson contributed four goals and one assist.

J.T. Miller led the Canucks with a career-high 103 points (37 goals, 66 assists) this season. Pettersson added 34 goals and 89 points, while Brock Boeser scored a career high 73 points. Hughes led all defencemen with a career high 17 goals and 91 points in fifth NHL season.

Goaltender Thatcher Demko finished the season with a 35-13-2 record to go along with a 2.44 goals-against average and .918 save percentage. He missed over a month due a knee injury but returned for the Canucks' second-last game of the season, stopping 39-of-40 shots in a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames.

The Predators are a different team from the one the Canucks faced earlier this season. Since beginning their 18-game point streak on Feb.17, Nashville is second in the league in wins (20) and points (43). During that span, the Preds have outscored their opponents 106-71, the second highest differential in the NHL, while scoring the third-most goals per game (3.79) and allowing the fourth fewest goals per game (2.54). They have a 20-5-3 record during this span.

Nashville was led by forward Filip Forsberg, who had a career high 48 goals and 94 points this season. Captain Roman Josi is once again in consideration for the Norris Trophy, posting 23 goals and 85 points, while Gustav Nyquist put up a career high 75 points.

Goaltender Juuse Saros went 35-24-5 with a 2.86 GAA and .906 save percentage.

The teams have met once before in the playoffs, with the Canucks winning in six games in the Western Conference semifinals.