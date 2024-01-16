Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel is out week-to-week after undergoing lower-body surgery, the team said Tuesday.

Eichel last played Jan. 11 against the Boston Bruins.

The former second-overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in 2015 has tallied 19 goals and 25 assists in 42 games this season.

Eichel, 27, has 199 goals and 291 helpers in 518 career regular-season games.

The Golden Knights currently sit second in the Pacific Divsion with a record of 25-14-5, seven points back of the Vancouver Canucks.