SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first two goals as a Panther and Florida beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Saturday.

Tarasenko, acquired by the Panthers from the Ottawa Senators in a trade Wednesday, scored his first by stealing Jonathan Huberdeau's pass with a long reach of his stick and firing the puck past Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom with a quick wrist shot 23 seconds into the second period. He celebrated with a jubilant one-knee fist pump.

Tarasenko, who also had an assist, scored his second late in the second period.

Aleksander Barkov, Sam Bennett and Kevin Stenlund also scored for Florida while Anthony Stolarz made 34 saves.

The Panthers have now won 17 of their past 20 games and retain a one-point lead over the Boston Bruins for the top record in the league. The Bruins beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Saturday.

Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames and Markstrom made 26 saves.

Defenceman Aaron Ekblad (672) passed current Flames forward Huberdeau (671) for second place in games played in Panthers franchise history.

Ekblad left the game with a leg injury after colliding with Tarasenko late in the first period and did not return.

Florida forward Evan Rodrigues left the game after blocking a slap shot with his ankle late in the second period and also did not return.

Newly-acquired Panthers forward Kyle Okposo did not play after getting traded to Florida on Friday.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visit the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Panthers: Visit the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

