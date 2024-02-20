WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Capitals center Nic Dowd left the team’s game against the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night with an upper-body injury.

Dowd never returned for the second period after skating seven shifts for 6:20 in the first. The Capitals quickly ruled him out from returning.

A faceoff specialist and penalty killer with some offensive ability who is signed through next season at the bargain basement salary cap hit of $1.3 million, Dowd is considered one of the most attractive players available ahead of the March 8 NHL trade deadline.

It was not immediately clear how serious Dowd’s injury was or if the 33-year-old would miss any time. This season, Dowd has 16 points on eight goals and eight assists and is a veteran of 506 regular-season and playoff games.

