The Washington Capitals announced on Monday that the team has signed forward Ryan Leonard to a three-year entry-level contract.

Leonard, the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, led the NCAA in goals (30) and game-winning goals (nine) with Boston College this season.

The 20-year-old tallied 49 points in 37 games with the Terriers in 2024-25, after scoring 31 goals and tallying 60 points in 41 games last season. He also helped lead the United States to back-to-back gold medals at the 2024 and 2025 World Junior Hockey Championships.

Leonard was ranked second on TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button's 2025 ranking of the Top 50 NHL-affiliated prospects.