TSN Hockey has compiled its list of the Top 50 NHL players ahead of the full reveal special on Friday (11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT on TSN4, 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT on TSN5), and today, we reveal the players ranked 40th to 31st.

Of the 10 players listed in this portion of the list, five are captains of their respective teams, ranging from longstanding in Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals (captain since January 2010) to newly appointed in the Vancouver Canucks’ Quinn Hughes and Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins.

Six players here cracked TSN’s top 50 players list in 2022.

At No. 40 is William Nylander of the Toronto Maple Leafs (not ranked last season). Nylander had a career year last season, setting personal bests in goals (40), assists (47) and points (87) in 82 games. He followed that up with four goals and 10 points in 11 playoff games as he helped the Maple Leafs reach the second round for the first time since 2004. A pending unrestricted free agent, Nylander is expected to spend time playing centre this season after playing the majority of his NHL career on the wing.

Coming in at No. 39 is Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz (not ranked last season). Hintz exploded offensively in 2021-22 and kept that going last season, scoring 37 goals with 75 points in 73 games. In the playoffs, he had 10 goals and 24 points in 19 games as the Stars lost in the conference finals to the Vegas Golden Knights. On Nov. 29, 2022, Hintz signed an eight-year, $67.6 million contract extension to remain in Dallas.

Newly minted Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand (No. 24 last season) clocks in at No. 38. Taking over for Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron, Marchand will be adjusting without his long-time linemate. In 2022-23, he recorded 21 goals and 67 points in 73 games after missing most of October recovering from off-season hip surgery as the Bruins had an historic regular season, setting the all-time marks in win (65) and points (135). In the postseason, Marchand tied for the team lead in points along with Tyler Bertuzzi with 10 as the Florida Panthers shockingly eliminated the Bruins in the first round in seven games.

New Jersey Devils captain Nico Hischier (not ranked last season) comes in at No. 37. Fresh off a Frank J. Selke Trophy nomination, Hischier had a career year last season in goals (31), assists (49) and points (80). In the playoffs, he had seven points in 12 games as the Devils were eliminated in the second round in five games by the Carolina Hurricanes.

New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad is the No. 36 ranked player on the list (No. 32 last season). The 30-year-old hit a career-high in points last season with 91 while scoring 39 goals. In the postseason, he had four goals in seven games as the Rangers were eliminated by the Devils in the opening round. Zibanejad is heading into the second season of an eight-year, $68 million contract.

Sebastian Aho of the Carolina Hurricanes clocks in at No. 35 (No. 27 last season). The 26-year-old enjoyed another strong season in Carolina in 2022-23, scoring 36 goals with 67 points in 75 games and added 12 points in 15 playoff games. On July 26, the Hurricanes reaffirmed their commitment to Aho, signing him to an eight-year, $78 million contract extension that will begin next season.

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes is No. 34 after being No. 46 last season. Handed the ‘C’ on Sept. 11 after the role was vacated by the trade of Bo Horvat in January, Hughes will be looking to build on last year’s production where he had seven goals and 76 points in 78 games.

Washington Capitals captain Alexander Ovechkin is No. 33 after being No. 20 last season. The 38-year-old scored 42 goals last season with 75 points in 73 games, bringing his career total in goals to 822 as he continues to chase Wayne Gretzky’s goal record of 894.

Bruins defenceman Charlie McAvoy is No. 32 (No. 30 last season) on the list, joining teammate Marchand. The 25-year-old had seven goals and 52 points in 67 games last season and five assists in seven playoff games.

Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk makes his debut on the list at No. 31 after not being ranked last season. The 24-year-old forward had a career year last season, netting career highs in goals (35), assists (48) and points (83) in 82 games while leading the Senators in PIM (126).

On Wednesday, we reveal players No. 21-30.