William Nylander found the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs as they hold a 1-0 lead over the Boston Bruins after the second period of Game 6 on Thursday.

The Bruins lead the best-of-seven series 3-2 and can advance to a second-round meeting against the Florida Panthers with a win on the road at Scotiabank Arena.

With less than a minute left in the second frame, Nylander skated to the half boards and fired the puck past Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman to put the home team in front.

Timothy Liljegren and Morgan Rielly picked up assists on the game's opening marker.

The Leafs are playing their second-straight game without 69-goal star Auston Matthews.

The NHL’s leading scorer exited Game 4 after the second period with illness and was subsequently ruled out of Games 5 and 6.

Noah Gregor was inserted into the Game 6 lineup for the Leafs, he replaced Ryan Reaves on the fourth line.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak took a four-minute minor 1:10 into the second period, but the Bruins were able to keep the Leafs off the scoreboard while down a man.

After only facing one shot in the first period, Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll stopped all 13 shots he saw in the second frame.

Woll was also assessed a minor penalty for tripping at the 12:02 mark of the second period which the Leafs killed successfully.

Swayman turned away seven shots, to bring his game total to 19 after 40 minutes.