The Winnipeg Jets have loaned defenceman Ville Heinola to the AHL's Manitoba Moose for a conditioning stint after he was cleared to play from a fractured ankle.

#NHLJets Kevin Cheveldayoff says Ville Heinola (fractured ankle) has been cleared to play and will be assigned to the AHL Moose for a conditioning stint. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 11, 2024

Heinola suffered the injury during a preseason contest on Oct. 5 against the Ottawa Senators when he collided with Sens defenceman Erik Brannstrom while battling for a loose puck in the corner.

He had surgery days later and was expected to miss eight to 12 weeks.

Drafted 20th overall by the Jets at the 2019 NHL Draft, Heinola appeared in 10 NHL games last season, recording one assist. In the AHL with the Moose, he had four goals and 37 points in 48 games.

He is heading into the final season of his three-year, entry-level contract. The Honkajoki, Finland native has one goal and 11 points in 35 career NHL appearances.