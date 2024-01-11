Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor skated with the team Thursday for the first time suffering a knee injury just over four weeks ago against the Anaheim Ducks.

TSN's John Lu reports Connor, who was in non-contact yellow, worked on the fourth line at right wing to fill in for the absent Axel Jonson-Fjallby.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness told reporters Tuesday that Connor schedule with his recovery and was expected to begin skating soon. Hw was given a six-to-eight week timeline after being placed on injured reserve on Dec. 14.

At the time, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger called the timeline and initial outlook on Connor's injury "cautiously optimistic."

Connor was injured on Dec. 13 when he collided knee-on-knee with Anaheim Ducks forward Ryan Strome. Connor was unable to put any weight on his right leg as he was helped off the ice. Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele dropped the gloves with Strome following the play, who received a major penalty and a game misconduct for the hit.

The 27-year-old had 17 goals and 11 assists for 28 points in 26 games so far this season prior to the injury. This is his eighth season with the Jets after being selected No. 17 overall in the 2015 NHL Draft.