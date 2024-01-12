Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been ruled day-to-day with a lower-body injury after leaving Thursday's win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

Jets head coach Rick Bowness said the team would make a determination Saturday whether Scheifele will play against the Philadelphia Flyers.

#NHLJets Bowness on Scheifele’s lower body injury: “He’s day-to-day, see how he is tomorrow,” which is encouraging, considering how much discomfort Scheifele was feeling when he left Thursday’s game. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 12, 2024

Should Scheifele miss Saturday's game, it's unclear who would slot into the top-line centre role.

Bowness said there are several options, but did not reveal them. TSN's John Lu notes that Gabriel Vilardi could help fill the void, while Cole Perfetti likely won't be called upon as his wrist is not back to 100 per cent after an injury.

Re: Scheifele’s 1C replacement, #NHLJets Bowness says there are several options but didn’t reveal them. Vilardi is in the mix to move to centre but Perfetti probably isn’t because he shouldn’t take faceoffs right now due to a wrist that isn’t 100%. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 12, 2024

The 30-year-old was injured in the second period of the Jets' 2-1 victory over the Blackhawks to improve on their league-best record.

Scheifele has 14 goals and 41 points in 41 games this season.

The 6-foot-3 centre inked a seven-year, $59 million extension in October, keeping him in Winnipeg through 2030-31.