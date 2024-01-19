Ice Chips: Jets' Scheifele to miss Saturday's game against Senators
Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.
Winnipeg Jets
Forward Mark Scheifele, who was placed on the injured reserve on Jan. 16 due to a lower-body injury, did not practice with his team on Friday.
After practice, head coach Rick Bowness told the media that Scheifele will miss Saturday's game in Ottawa against the Senators and will be re-evaluated on Monday.
Scheifele has missed the past two games after suffering his injury against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 11. He hasn't skated or worked out since the injury and has been only getting treatment.
The 30-year-old has 14 goals and 27 assists over 41 games with the Jets this season.
Jets' Practice Lines
F
Connor - Lowry - Vilardi
Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers
Niederreiter - Toninato - Appleton
Barron - Kupari - Iafallo
Jonsson-Fjallby, Gustafsson (IR)
D
Morrissey - DeMelo
Dillon - Pionk
Samberg - Schmidt
Stanley - Chisholm
G
Hellebuyck
Brossoit
Minnesota Wild
Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau is expected to miss Friday's game against the Florida Panthers after suffering an upper-body injury against the Tampa Bay Lighting on Thursday.
Buffalo Sabres
Defencemen Erik Johnston (upper-body) and forward Henri Jokiharju (soreness) are both considered day-to-day with injuries.
Buffalo, who won two consecutive game by a score of 3-0, will battle the Tampa Bay Lightning at home on Saturday afternoon.
Columbus Blue Jackets
Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner has been activated from the injured reserve.
The 30-year-old has missed the last 15 games after fracturing his jaw on Dec. 8.
Jenner has 13 goals and five assists over 29 games this season, his 11th in Columbus.