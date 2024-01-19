Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Forward Mark Scheifele, who was placed on the injured reserve on Jan. 16 due to a lower-body injury, did not practice with his team on Friday.

#NHLJets Mark Scheifele will not play Saturday vs #Sens and will be reevaluated on Monday. He will travel with the team but has been only getting treatment; he hasn’t skated or been able to work out since suffering his lower body injury on January 11. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 19, 2024

After practice, head coach Rick Bowness told the media that Scheifele will miss Saturday's game in Ottawa against the Senators and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

Scheifele has missed the past two games after suffering his injury against the Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 11. He hasn't skated or worked out since the injury and has been only getting treatment.

The 30-year-old has 14 goals and 27 assists over 41 games with the Jets this season.

Jets' Practice Lines

F

Connor - Lowry - Vilardi

Perfetti - Namestnikov - Ehlers

Niederreiter - Toninato - Appleton

Barron - Kupari - Iafallo

Jonsson-Fjallby, Gustafsson (IR)

D

Morrissey - DeMelo

Dillon - Pionk

Samberg - Schmidt

Stanley - Chisholm

G

Hellebuyck

Brossoit

Wild forward Frederick Gaudreau is expected to miss Friday's game against the Florida Panthers after suffering an upper-body injury against the Tampa Bay Lighting on Thursday.

#mnwild still figuring out severity of Freddy Gaudreau’s upper body injury from last night, but he’s likely out tonight against Panthers. We’ll see. He played around nine minutes vs Lightning. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) January 19, 2024

Buffalo Sabres

Defencemen Erik Johnston (upper-body) and forward Henri Jokiharju (soreness) are both considered day-to-day with injuries.

Erik Johnson has an upper-body injury and is day to day. Henri Jokiharju is also day to day with soreness. #Sabres — Bill Hoppe (@BillHoppeNHL) January 19, 2024

Buffalo, who won two consecutive game by a score of 3-0, will battle the Tampa Bay Lightning at home on Saturday afternoon.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets captain Boone Jenner has been activated from the injured reserve.

#CBJ activate captain Boone Jenner from injured reserve. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) January 19, 2024

The 30-year-old has missed the last 15 games after fracturing his jaw on Dec. 8.

Jenner has 13 goals and five assists over 29 games this season, his 11th in Columbus.