Winnipeg Jets forward Nino Niederreiter says his achilles tendon sustained a 2-mm cut, needing eight stitches to close. He described the cut as very close to his achilles but that he sustained no damage to the tendon.

At the time of the injury, Niederreiter described his ankle as feeling warm due to blood flowing out of the wound.

He sustained the injury on April 1 against the Los Angeles Kings, which was initially described as a leg laceration. He participated in the Jets' optional skate on Monday morning.

Head coach Rick Bowness says that Niederreiter will play Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken if he feels as good tomorrow as he did today.

The 31-year-old has 18 goals and 15 assists over 75 games this season.