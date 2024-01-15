Scoreboard

Jets still tops; Canucks move up into Top 3 in NHL Power Ranking

Canadian teams continue to dominate in our weekly Power Ranking as the Winnipeg Jets retain the top spot on our list.

Despite seeing their eight-game winning streak come to an end against the Flyers on Saturday, the Jets still hold a narrow lead over the Florida Panthers for first on our list. Winnipeg has the best points percentage in the NHL and has not allowed more than three goals in a game in 32 straight contests. The longest such modern-day streak belongs to the 2014-15 Minnesota Wild at 35 games.

Up four spots to third place on our list are the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver went a perfect 4-0 last week as it continues its Eastern road trip with an afternoon game in Columbus on Monday. The Canucks have the best goal differential in the NHL and will be sending five players (Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller and Thatcher Demko) to the All-Star Game in Toronto.

The Edmonton Oilers can’t stop winning hockey games. The team set a franchise record with its tenth straight win Saturday and maintains a top-five spot on our list, despite ranking 13th in points percentage.

So, what’s changed after such a disastrous start to the season?

The Oilers' goaltending has done a complete 180, aided but improved defensive play in front of it. Connor McDavid has found tremendous chemistry with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, who leads the team with 26 goals. Incredibly, the Oilers sit just one point back of the Los Angeles Kings for 3rd place in the Pacific division after trailing them by as many as sixteen points this season.

Checking in at eighth on our list are the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are looking to rebound after a tough week. The Leafs started the month with four straight wins, but have now lost three straight games. Toronto blew a 3-0 lead against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and was unable to hold a 2-1 lead against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Their schedule won’t do them any favours entering the All-Star break as Toronto hits the road for games in Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle before returning home for a home-and-home set against the league-leading Winnipeg Jets.

A three-game win streak has the Calgary Flames up three spots from 19th to 16th on our list. Jacob Markstrom is playing some of his best hockey of the season, posting a .900 or better save percentage in seven straight games. It is the second-longest active streak in the league - and only Flyers netminder Samuel Ersson’s eight-game streak is longer. The Flames kick off a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Coyotes.

Up two spots to 27 on our list are the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs were winless last week (0-1-2) but continue to play close games and pick up points. The Canadiens took the Flyers and Oilers to extra time and are hovering around .500 in terms of points percentage.

Lastly, the Ottawa Senators drop one spot from 27th to 28th on our list. Ottawa finally got back in the win column with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks. It was Ottawa’s first win of the new year. The Sens have a busy and tough week ahead with games against the Avalanche, Canadiens, Jets and Flyers.

 

NHL Power Ranking  - January 15

 
RK Team Last Week Record Avg. Goal Diff  xGoal Diff PT%
1 Winnipeg Jets 1 29-11-3 1.02 .45 .709
2 Florida Panthers 2 27-13-2 .64 .78 .667
3 Vancouver Canucks 7 29-11-3 1.30 .35 .709
4 Carolina Hurricanes 5 24-13-5 .50 .76 .631
5 Edmonton Oilers 3 23-15-1 .49 1.07 .603
6 Colorado Avalanche 6 28-12-3 .60 .76 .686
7 Boston Bruins 4 25-8-9 .62 .09 .702
8 Toronto Maple Leafs 11 21-12-8 .27 .38 .610
9 Dallas Stars 12 25-12-5 .60 .21 .655
10 Pittsburgh Penguins 10 20-15-6 .29 .69 .561
11 Los Angeles Kings 8 20-11-8 .77 .65 .615
12 New Jersey Devils 14 22-15-3 .05 .34 .588
13 New York Rangers 9 27-13-2 .43 .26 .667
14 Seattle Kraken 17 19-14-9 .07 -.24 .560
15 Detroit Red Wings 18 22-16-5 .21 -.17 .570
16 Calgary Flames 19 20-18-5 .07 .09 .523
17 Nashville Predators 16 24-18-1 .05 .26 .570
18 Vegas Golden Knights 13 24-14-5 .33 .34 .616
19 Philadelphia Flyers 15 23-14-6 .14 .02 .605
20 Tampa Bay Lightning 23 22-17-5 -.09 .05 .557
21 St. Louis Blues 20 21-18-2 -.34 -.04 .537
22 Buffalo Sabres 25 18-21-4 -.35 -.43 .465
23 New York Islanders 22 19-13-10 -.26 -.88 .571
24 Arizona Coyotes 24 21-18-2 .02 -.36 .537
25 Washington Capitals 26 20-15-6 -.61 -.24 .561
26 Minnesota Wild 21 17-20-5 -.57 .02 .464
27 Montreal Canadiens 29 17-18-7 -.69 -.64 .488
28 Ottawa Senators 27 15-23-0 -.37 -.13 .395
29 Columbus Blue Jackets 28 13-21-9 -.74 -.86 .407
30 Anaheim Ducks 30 14-27-1 -.93 -.78 .345
31 Chicago Blackhawks 31 12-29-2 -1.40 -1.04 .302
32 San Jose Sharks 32 10-30-3 -2.02 -1.60 .267
 

 