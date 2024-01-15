Canadian teams continue to dominate in our weekly Power Ranking as the Winnipeg Jets retain the top spot on our list.

Despite seeing their eight-game winning streak come to an end against the Flyers on Saturday, the Jets still hold a narrow lead over the Florida Panthers for first on our list. Winnipeg has the best points percentage in the NHL and has not allowed more than three goals in a game in 32 straight contests. The longest such modern-day streak belongs to the 2014-15 Minnesota Wild at 35 games.

Up four spots to third place on our list are the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver went a perfect 4-0 last week as it continues its Eastern road trip with an afternoon game in Columbus on Monday. The Canucks have the best goal differential in the NHL and will be sending five players (Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Brock Boeser, J.T. Miller and Thatcher Demko) to the All-Star Game in Toronto.

The Edmonton Oilers can’t stop winning hockey games. The team set a franchise record with its tenth straight win Saturday and maintains a top-five spot on our list, despite ranking 13th in points percentage.

So, what’s changed after such a disastrous start to the season?

The Oilers' goaltending has done a complete 180, aided but improved defensive play in front of it. Connor McDavid has found tremendous chemistry with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman, who leads the team with 26 goals. Incredibly, the Oilers sit just one point back of the Los Angeles Kings for 3rd place in the Pacific division after trailing them by as many as sixteen points this season.

Checking in at eighth on our list are the Toronto Maple Leafs, who are looking to rebound after a tough week. The Leafs started the month with four straight wins, but have now lost three straight games. Toronto blew a 3-0 lead against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday and was unable to hold a 2-1 lead against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Their schedule won’t do them any favours entering the All-Star break as Toronto hits the road for games in Edmonton, Calgary, Vancouver and Seattle before returning home for a home-and-home set against the league-leading Winnipeg Jets.

A three-game win streak has the Calgary Flames up three spots from 19th to 16th on our list. Jacob Markstrom is playing some of his best hockey of the season, posting a .900 or better save percentage in seven straight games. It is the second-longest active streak in the league - and only Flyers netminder Samuel Ersson’s eight-game streak is longer. The Flames kick off a six-game homestand Tuesday against the Coyotes.

Up two spots to 27 on our list are the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs were winless last week (0-1-2) but continue to play close games and pick up points. The Canadiens took the Flyers and Oilers to extra time and are hovering around .500 in terms of points percentage.

Lastly, the Ottawa Senators drop one spot from 27th to 28th on our list. Ottawa finally got back in the win column with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks. It was Ottawa’s first win of the new year. The Sens have a busy and tough week ahead with games against the Avalanche, Canadiens, Jets and Flyers.