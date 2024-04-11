The Dallas Stars can clinch the Central Division title with a win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. A Stars division title would ensure the Jets would face the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in matchup between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the division. Dallas is looking for its first division title since 2015-16.

The Stars have won each of the first three meetings with the Jets this season, outscoring Winnipeg 9-3.

Viewers in the Jets region can watch the Jets vs. Stars LIVE tonight at 8 pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN3, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The Stars (50-20-9) sit five points ahead of the Avalanche (49-24-6) with three games remaining for each team. The Jets (48-24-6) sit seven points back of the Stars with one game in hand.

Winnipeg was eliminated in the first round of last years playoff by the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights in five games.