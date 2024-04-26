Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid found the net for the Edmonton Oilers as they lead the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 after the first period of Game 3 of their first-round series.

The best-of-seven series is tied at 1-1.

Hyman fought for a rebound and flipped it into the net to open the scoring at the 6:42 mark with his fifth goal of the playoffs. Mattias Ekholm picked up an assist on the Hyman marker.

The 31-year-old has scored in all three games in this series.

Draisaitl doubled the Oilers’ advantage at the 15:36 mark, Darnell Nurse and Evander Kane were credited with assists on the road team’s second marker of the game.

McDavid then won a scramble in front of net on the power play to increase the Oilers’ advantage to three at 18:35 of the first frame.

The Kings were shorthanded twice in the opening period, Adrian Kempe took a holding penalty, the first infraction of the game at 1:15.

Drew Doughty was assessed a slashing penalty that led to the McDavid goal at 18:24.

The Oilers were also down a man twice, Ekholm took a hooking penalty at 4:11 and Evan Bouchard was handed a hooking penalty at 9:45.

Stuart Skinner got the start in net for the Oilers and turned away seven shots in the first period.

Cam Talbot is between the pipes for the Kings and made 14 saves in the opening frame.