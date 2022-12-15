Jets F Ehlers skates for first time since sports hernia surgery

Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers felt good after hitting the ice for the first time since undergoing sports hernia surgery, head coach Rick Bowness said Thursday.

Ehlers' timetable for return was estimated at six-to-eight weeks after having the procedure on Nov. 23.

According to the team, Ehlers remains on track with that time frame.

The 26-year-old from Aalborg, Denmark, has appeared in two games this season, Oct. 14 and Oct. 17.

Bowness had said that Ehlers felt something wasn't right in an Oct. 17 contest against the Dallas Stars and pulled himself from the game.

Ehlers registered a total of three assists in those two games.

In 480 career games, Ehlers has tallied 164 goals and 197 assists.