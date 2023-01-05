The National Lacrosse League comes out of the holidays with seven games this weekend.

Here are 10 things to know about the NLL for Week 6:

- Philadelphia visits Las Vegas (Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, ESPNews) and Calgary travels to Colorado (Saturday, 10 p.m. ET/8 p.m. MT, ESPNU), marking the only time this year that ESPN will broadcast two games on its linear platforms on the same weekend.

- The last two unbeaten teams put their unblemished marks on the line on Saturday. Surprising Rochester (3-0) looks to match its win total from last year when it hosts Panther City (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TSN.ca, TSN app), and San Diego (3-0) takes on Vancouver (10 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. PT, ESPN+, TSN.ca, TSN app).

- The NLL continues its partnership with Alterna Savings and Credit Union, this week announcing a new sweepstakes in which Ontario residents can win a trip to Las Vegas for a VIP experience at a Desert Dogs home game. Alterna has been an NLL partner since 2020.

- The Colorado Mammoth will have their banner raising ceremony Saturday night at Ball Arena as they formally celebrate their 2021-22 NLL Championship in front of their fans. The ceremony will be seen live on ESPNU.

- The Buffalo Bandits will show their support for injured Buffalo Bills DB Damar Hamlin this Saturday by wearing commemorative t-shirts prior to their game in Georgia. Bandits coaches and staff will also honor Hamlin, who collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night in Cincinnati, by wearing his #3 over their hearts. If you would like to show your support for Damar, you can make a donation to Hamlin’s charity at https://www.gofundme.com/f/mxksc-the-chasing-ms-foundation-community-toy-drive

- Reece Callies (Langley, B.C.) of the Calgary Roughnecks is the tallest player in the NLL, listed at 6’7”. Five players are listed at 6’6”. But, proving that exceptional height is only one attribute to success, New York’s Jeff Teat (Brampton, Ont.) is among approximately 20 players at 5’10”, the shortest listed height on NLL active rosters.

- On current active rosters, the most common uniform numbers in use are #2 and #10, with 10 players each. Nine players wear #4, #15, #18, #19, #27 and #33 on their respective teams. The highest number in use is #97, by Calgary’s Haiden Dickson (Delta, B.C.) and Las Vegas’s Reid Reinholdt (Pitt Meadows, B.C.). The lowest number not currently in use is #36.

- Buffalo’s Matt Vinc (St. Catherines, Ont.), eight-time NLL Goaltender of the Year in his 17 years in the league, made 57 saves in the win over Halifax after recording 52 stops against Toronto on Dec. 17 and is the third goalie in team history with 2,000 or more career saves. He needs one more win to equal Anthony Cosmo (38) for second in team history. Vinc also debuted a new mask for the Halifax game, painted by his brother Jason, with numerous personal family images and the Buffalo skyline pictured.

- Former Toronto Rock and Edmonton Rush standout and Saskatchewan Rush defensive coach Jimmy Quinlan will be among seven local heroes to be inducted into the Strathcona County, Saskatchewan, sports wall of fame on January 13. He played eight NLL seasons from 2005-2013 and was selected for the honor alongside NHL goaltender Cam Ward, powerlifter Colin Bonneau, CFL football stars Ryan King and Tom Wilkinson, ringette coach Lorrie Horne and skating coach Terri Gallant.

Some milestones players eclipsed last week include:

- Calgary forward Tyler Pace (Coquitlam, B.C.) had seven assists vs. San Diego and now has 105

- San Diego defenseman/transition player Brodie Merrill (Orangeville, Ont.) passed Brandon Miller for seventh place on the all-time list with 262

Some milestones players may reach this week include:

- Albany forward Kieran McArdle (Ronkonkoma, N.Y.) needs eight points to reach 200

- Albany forward Jerome Thompson (Nedrow, N.Y.) needs five points to reach 100

- Buffalo forward Kyle Buchanan (Nepean, Ont.) needs six goals to reach 200

- Calgary forward Brett Hickey (Windsor, Ont.) needs two goals to reach 200

- Colorado forward Rhys Duch (Victoria, B.C.) needs one point to become the 12th player in league history to reach 1000

- Georgia forward Shayne Jackson (Bowmanville, Ont.) needs three assists to reach 400

- Georgia transition player Jordan MacIntosh (Oakville, Ont.) needs four loose ball recoveries to become the 10th player all-time with 1500.

- Georgia forward Lyle Thompson (Onandaga Nation, N.Y.) needs one assist to reach 300

- Halifax defenseman David Brock (Burlington, Ont.) needs three points to reach 100

- Halifax forward Austin Shanks (Courtise, Ont.) needs two goals to reach 100

- Halifax forward Eric Fannell (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs two points to reach 100

- New York defenseman Damon Edwards (Toronto) needs one point for 100

- Philadelphia goaltender Angus Goodleaf (Kahanwake, Que.) needs 44 minutes played to reach 2000

- Philadelphia forward Blaze Riorden (Fairport, N.Y.) needs four assists to reach 100

- Rochester defenseman Dan Coates needs nine faceoff wins to reach 500

- San Diego forward Wesley Berg (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs one loose ball recovery to reach 400

- San Diego forward Curtis Dickson (Port Coquitlam, B.C.) needs two assists to reach 400

- Toronto defenseman Mitch de Snoo (Oshawa, Ont.) needs one game played to reach 100

- Toronto forward Stephen Keogh (Toronto) needs two assists to reach 200

- Vancouver forward Shawn Evans (Peterborough, Ont.) needs three goals to pass Mark Steenhuis for ninth on the all-time list with 460 and five points to become the sixth player in league history to reach 1300

- Vancouver forward Mitch Jones (Delta, B.C.) needs three points to reach 400 and one loose ball recovery for 600

- Vancouver forward Riley Loewen (Burnaby, B.C.) needs six points to reach 300