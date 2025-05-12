NLL announces schedule for 2025 NLL Finals

The National Lacrosse League (NLL) on Sunday announced the matchup and schedule for the 2025 NLL Finals that is set to begin on Friday, May 16 at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY.

The Bandits will battle in a best-of three series against the Saskatchewan Rush who advanced to the Finals by sweeping the Halifax Thunderbirds in their Semifinal matchup, winning Game 2, 10-9 in Overtime.

The Finals will continue Sunday, May 18 with Game 2 at SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK. A deciding Game 3 would be played on Saturday, May 24 back at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

The 2025 NLL Finals will be televised on TSN in Canada and stream on ESPN+ in the U.S. Game 3, if necessary, will be televised on ESPN2. TSN+ in Canada and NLL+ internationally will also carry the Finals. Locally, CW23 Buffalo will carry Games 1 and 2.

The broadcasts will feature the commentary team of Teddy Jenner, Pat Gregoire, and Ashley Docking. The TSN/NLL production, supported by DOME Productions, will include six manned cameras, three robotic cameras, super slomo, and an on-floor depth-of-field camera for up close and personal coverage.

2025 NLL Finals Schedule:

Friday, May 16 (2) Saskatchewan Rush at (1) Buffalo Bandits – Game 1, 7:30 PM ET KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

TSN, ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, CW 23 Buffalo

Sunday, May 18 (1) Buffalo Bandits at (2) Saskatchewan Rush – Game 2, 8:00 PM ET SaskTel Centre, Saskatoon, SK

TSN, ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, CW23 Buffalo

Saturday, May 24 (2) Saskatchewan Rush at (1) Buffalo Bandits – Game 3, 4:30 PM ET * KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

TSN, ESPN2, ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+