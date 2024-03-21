NLL Game of the Week on TSN schedule flexes for final two weeks
As "The March to May" rolls closer to the 2024 NLL Playoffs, the NLL Game of the Week on TSN will showcase the key games that will go a long way to determining the qualifying teams and seeds.
For Week 20, the League and the network have selected the Rochester Knighthawks at Toronto Rock, Saturday, April 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET., highlighting what has been the NLL’s best team against the streaky Knighthawks who look to have righted the ship with three straight wins and is back level at 6-6.
Then, in the NLL Season Finale Weekend, the Colorado Mammoth, still in the hunt to return to the postseason, visit a strong Halifax Thunderbirds team in the front end of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 20 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The second game will feature either the Toronto Rock at Saskatchewan Rush or Panther City at Calgary Roughnecks at 9 p.m. ET. That selection will be announced the week of April 1.
The 2024 NLL Playoffs begin April 26-28. Under the new unified standings format, the top four seeds will host a single elimination quarterfinal game. The complete 2024 NLL Playoffs schedule will be announced early next month.