NLL refreshes brand logos; introduces NLL authentics initiative

The National Lacrosse League on Wednesday unveiled a refreshed brand identity system detailing how the NLL league and team brand architecture operates, communicates, and interacts with various audiences.

The League’s updated branding includes a refined primary logo, stylized wordmark, and for the first time, a French language “Ligue Nationale de Lacrosse” family of marks.

“The refreshed NLL visual identity aligns with the League’s new strategic vision and centers our brand storytelling around authentic themes that tell our story perfectly,” said Kurt Hunzeker, the NLL’s Executive Vice President of Commercial Operations. “The updated brand look and feel not only captures our unique brand of box lacrosse but creates exciting opportunities for the League to break through and position the NLL as a major sports league in North America today.”

The updated logos and brand positioning framework coincide with the launch of the League’s new licensing initiative, NLL Authentics™.

“Centralizing our league and team branding under the NLL Authentics umbrella allows us to streamline merchandising potential, as well as helping our official partners connect with our fans and communities more efficiently,” Hunzeker said.

The NLL’s expanded portfolio of official licensees and new assortment of retail merchandise will launch in advance of the 2023-24 NLL season this December.

The new branding will be featured in two major upcoming events on the NLL calendar: the NLL Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Burlington, Ontario, on September 15, and the 2023 NLL Draft in Oakville, Ontario on September 16.

The 2023-24 season will commence with NLL Faceoff Weekend on December 1-2. The full schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.