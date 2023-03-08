NLL standouts dominate Haudenosaunee Nationals worlds roster

Nineteen NLL players are among the 23 selected to the Haudenosaunee Nationals roster for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship in San Diego this June, as announced today by the Haudenosaunee Nationals Lacrosse Organization.

These players will represent the Haudenosaunee Confederacy as one of five teams in Pool A, which also includes the U.S., Canada, Australia and England. Round-robin play at the event begins on June 23 with Haudenosaunee vs. England.

"The depth of the Haudenosaunee Nationals who compete in our league is another indication that the NLL has the best lacrosse players in the world competing at the highest levels of the sport," said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "We know our fans look forward to supporting their favorite NLL stars on the Haudenosaunee and other national teams competing in San Diego this summer."

The NLL players competing for Haudenosaunee include:

Brendan Bomberry, Georgia

Blake Gibson-McDonald, Philadelphia

Thomas Hoggarth, Rochester

Kyle Jackson, Philadelphia

Ron John, New York

Zach Miller, Georgia

Brooker Muir, Panther City

Tehoka Nanticoke, Buffalo

Austin Staats, San Diego

Jerry Staats, Georgia

Randy Staats, Halifax

Larson Sundown, New York

Kason Tarbell, Georgia

Oakley Thomas, Halifax

Hiana Thompson, Albany

Jeremy Thompson, Georgia

Lyle Thompson, Georgia

Zed Williams, Colorado

Warren Hill, Halifax

The Haudenosaunee Nationals Lacrosse Organization is an indigenous sports organization (the only one of its kind in the world) that competes on the world stage.

There is a growing push to have the team compete not just in the World Games as they do but in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles if lacrosse is accepted as a sport in The Games. Lacrosse at the Summer Olympics has been contested at two editions of the Summer Olympic Games, 1904 and 1908. Both times a Canadian team won the competition.

In its first year, two teams from Canada and one team from the United States competed at the games in St. Louis, Missouri. Only two teams, one from Canada and one from Great Britain competed in 1908 in London. Lacrosse was also held as a demonstration event at the 1928, 1932, and 1948 Summer Olympics. In 1928 and 1932 the United States was represented by the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays men's lacrosse team, and in 1948 by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (R.P.I.). Canada sent an all-star team in 1928 and 1932; Great Britain sent an all-star team in 1928 and 1948. The International Olympic Committee granted provisional status to World Lacrosse in 2018.