NLL standouts dominate Haudenosaunee Nationals worlds roster
Nineteen NLL players are among the 23 selected to the Haudenosaunee Nationals roster for the 2023 World Lacrosse Men’s Championship in San Diego this June, as announced today by the Haudenosaunee Nationals Lacrosse Organization.
These players will represent the Haudenosaunee Confederacy as one of five teams in Pool A, which also includes the U.S., Canada, Australia and England. Round-robin play at the event begins on June 23 with Haudenosaunee vs. England.
"The depth of the Haudenosaunee Nationals who compete in our league is another indication that the NLL has the best lacrosse players in the world competing at the highest levels of the sport," said NLL Commissioner Brett Frood. "We know our fans look forward to supporting their favorite NLL stars on the Haudenosaunee and other national teams competing in San Diego this summer."
The NLL players competing for Haudenosaunee include:
Brendan Bomberry, Georgia
Blake Gibson-McDonald, Philadelphia
Thomas Hoggarth, Rochester
Kyle Jackson, Philadelphia
Ron John, New York
Zach Miller, Georgia
Brooker Muir, Panther City
Tehoka Nanticoke, Buffalo
Austin Staats, San Diego
Jerry Staats, Georgia
Randy Staats, Halifax
Larson Sundown, New York
Kason Tarbell, Georgia
Oakley Thomas, Halifax
Hiana Thompson, Albany
Jeremy Thompson, Georgia
Lyle Thompson, Georgia
Zed Williams, Colorado
Warren Hill, Halifax
The Haudenosaunee Nationals Lacrosse Organization is an indigenous sports organization (the only one of its kind in the world) that competes on the world stage.
There is a growing push to have the team compete not just in the World Games as they do but in the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles if lacrosse is accepted as a sport in The Games. Lacrosse at the Summer Olympics has been contested at two editions of the Summer Olympic Games, 1904 and 1908. Both times a Canadian team won the competition.
In its first year, two teams from Canada and one team from the United States competed at the games in St. Louis, Missouri. Only two teams, one from Canada and one from Great Britain competed in 1908 in London. Lacrosse was also held as a demonstration event at the 1928, 1932, and 1948 Summer Olympics. In 1928 and 1932 the United States was represented by the Johns Hopkins Blue Jays men's lacrosse team, and in 1948 by Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (R.P.I.). Canada sent an all-star team in 1928 and 1932; Great Britain sent an all-star team in 1928 and 1948. The International Olympic Committee granted provisional status to World Lacrosse in 2018.