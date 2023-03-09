NLL: Ten things for know for Week 15

It’s another full slate in Week 15 as seven games (four East vs. East, three West vs. West) make up this weekend’s schedule over three days for the National Lacrosse League. In addition to the back end of a “home and home” rematch between Halifax and Buffalo, this time at KeyBank Center (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TSN+), the NLL Game of the Week on TSN features the Rock, just a half-game out of first place, hosting the FireWolves (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET).

Here are 10 things to know about the NLL for Week 15:

Schedule – Week 15 (All Times Eastern)

Friday

Thunderbirds (5-6) @ Bandits (9-2), 7:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Roughnecks (7-4) @ Mammoth (5-5), 9 p.m., ESPN+, TSN+, Altitude Sports Network

Saturday

FireWolves (2-8) @ Rock (9-3), 7pm, ESPN+, NLL Game of the Week on TSN, WNYA

Wings (5-5) @ Riptide (2-9), 7:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia, MSG Network

Seals (7-2) @ Rush (5-5), 8:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+, CW8 San Diego

Warriors (2-9) @ Desert Dogs (4-6), 10:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+, KVMY

Sunday

Knighthawks (8-3) @ Georgia (2-7), 4pm, ESPN+, TSN+