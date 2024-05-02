NLL: Ten things to know for semifinal weekend

The National Lacrosse League follows up a thrilling playoff quarterfinal round that featured two one-goal overtime games, the No. 1 seed fending off a serious challenge and a team winning its first ever postseason game.

The top four teams during the season, No. 1 Toronto Rock, No. 2 San Diego Seals, No. 3 Albany FireWolves and No. 4 Buffalo Bandits advanced, setting up two intriguing semifinal series.

Here are 10 things to know about the NLL entering the Semifinals:

TSN Takes Toronto-Buffalo : Defending champion Buffalo vs. No. 1 seed Toronto meet in a dream matchup in one semifinal, and TSN will feature complete coverage of the series. The rematch of last year’s NLL Eastern Conference semifinals will feature the commentator team of Jon Abbott , Pat Gregoire , and Brianne Foley . Play begins with Game 1 on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET from Hamilton, Ontario. Game 2 follows on Sunday live from Buffalo at 5:30 p.m. ET (also on ESPNU), with Game 3, if necessary, scheduled for Saturday, May 11, at 7 p.m. back in Hamilton, Ontario.

Schedule – Quarterfinals (All Times Eastern)

(4) Buffalo Bandits vs. (1) Toronto Rock

Game 1 – Buffalo at Toronto, Friday, May 3, 7:30 p.m. ET, FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, ON, TSN, ESPN+ (Abbott, Gregoire, Foley)

Game 2 – Toronto at Buffalo, Sunday, May 5, 5:30 p.m. ET, KeyBank Center, Buffalo, TSN, ESPNU, ESPN+ (Abbott, Gregoire, Foley)

*Game 3 – Buffalo at Toronto, Saturday, May 11, 7 p.m. ET, FirstOntario Centre, Hamilton, ON, TSN, ESPN+ (Abbott, Gregoire, Foley)

(3) Albany Firewolves vs. (2) San Diego Seals