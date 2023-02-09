NLL: Ten things to know for Week 11

The National Lacrosse League features six contests this weekend: three East intra-conference games and three West, including “The Battle of the Prairies,” Saskatchewan at Calgary in Friday’s NLL Game of the Week on TSN (9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT).

Here are 10 things to know about the NLL for Week 11:

While the NLL’s “Every Child Matters” initiative concludes officially this weekend, the league and its teams will continue recognizing and honoring the indigenous history behind the game of lacrosse throughout the season.

The Rochester Knighthawks will host their “Native American Heritage Night,” presented by Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino on Saturday. Through their partnership, the Knighthawks are offering discounted tickets to various groups in the Native Community. Players will wear the orange “Every Child Matters” warmup shirts and will auction some of them. Fans will also be able to purchase a replica at the team store with proceeds benefiting Language Nest and Buffalo Seneca Youth Program.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs held their inaugural "Indigenous Heritage Night" on Saturday, which included recognitions and performances from groups presented in consultation with Native American tribes of Nevada. In addition, complimentary tickets and transportation to the game were provided to Indigenous and Native communities, in coordination with the Strong Roots Charitable Foundation and Indigenous community organizations throughout all of Nevada.

The San Diego Seals also honored “Every Child Matters” with its themed night on Saturday.

In the NLL's continuing series of features in support of ECM, the latest is this inspiring piece on Cody Jamieson (Six Nations, Ont.) and other indigenous athletes discussing what the game of lacrosse means to them and the importance of mental health.

Candace Maracle at CBC.ca ran a fine feature on the league's efforts, speaking with Halifax goaltender Warren Hill (Six Nations, Ont.) and Justin Gilbert, who designed the logo.

NLL.com continues to have resources to learn more about residential schools at its public NLL Unites site.

In addition to the NLL Game of the Week on TSN and full coverage across ESPN+, four games this week will be simulcast locally in the U.S.: Albany (WYNA My4); Colorado (Altitude Sports); Panther City (KXTA); and New York (MSG Network).

Milford, Ohio native Jack Hannah, rookie forward for Las Vegas, produced his first career sock trick, collecting six goals and two assists in the Desert Dogs’ 13-8 triumph over defending champion Colorado. He became the eighth NLL rookie to achieve the feat (Paul Gait was the first in 1990, Riptide star Jeff Teat (Brampton, Ont.) was the last, in April 2022. Among American-born players, the most recent to record six or more goals in a game was Toronto’s Tom Schreiber (East Meadow, N.Y.) in January 2022.

The Calgary Roughnecks will have double duty this weekend, hosting Saskatchewan on Friday (9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT, ESPN+, NLL Game of the Week on TSN) and Colorado on Saturday (9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT, ESPN+, TSN+). It’s the fifth time that a team will have played two games in a weekend so far this year; teams have won both once (Buffalo, Week 9), lost both once (Halifax, Week 7), and split twice (Panther City, Week 3; Colorado Week 10). In another schedule note, Week 11 is the midway point in the NLL’s 22-week regular season slate, though there are still 55% of the games to be played following Saturday’s action.

The Desert Dogs this week announced a first of its kind Wayne Gretzky Jersey Giveaway at its game on Saturday, March 11 vs. Vancouver at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Featuring a “GRETZKY” nameplate with the Great One’s iconic No. 99 on the back, the giveaway is the first of its kind for Desert Dogs fans. In addition to hockey, Gretzky also grew up playing box lacrosse in his native Canada.

The Panther City Lacrosse Club will be hosting their Sticks 4 Kids event at their home game on Saturday. They are requesting new or used lacrosse equipment which will be donated to new youth box lacrosse programs around DFW. Fans who donate could win autographed Panther City Lacrosse swag.

Last week, the Philadelphia Wings hosted the Police Athletic League (PAL) for an on-field clinic at Wells Fargo Center. Wings players Ben McIntosh (Port Coquitlam, B.C. and a local Drexel product), George Downey (Palymyra, Pa.) and newest addition Mitch Jones (Delta, B.C.) provided pointers and tips and played games with the group. All participants also received tickets to the Wings game against the FireWolves on Saturday. And prior to the clinic, McIntosh, Jones, and Downey donated lacrosse sticks to help continue to grow the game of lacrosse and support the work of Leveling the Playing Field.

Some milestones players eclipsed last week include:

Albany defenseman Greg Downing (Auburn, N.Y.) has now played in 200 games and 1000 loose ball recoveries after grabbing three vs. Philadelphia

Albany goaltender Doug Jamieson (Ohsweken, Ont.) now has 2007 saves after stopping 36 vs. Philadelphia

Calgary defenseman Jeff Cornwall (Coquitlam, B.C.) now has 600 loose ball recoveries after gobbling up seven vs. Halifax

Calgary forward Jesse King (Victoria, B.C.) now has 300 career points after collecting four assists vs. Halifax

Colorado forward Rhys Duch (Victoria, B.C.) passed Mark Steenhuis for 11th on the all-time points list with 1024 after notching two goals and five assists vs. Georgia and a goal and three assists Las Vegas

Colorado forward Connor Robinson (New Westminster, B.C.) now has 110 career points after totaling 11 vs. Georgia and Las Vegas.

Georgia transition player Bryan Cole (Oakville, Ont.) now has 101 points after a two-goal, two-assist effort vs. Colorado

Halifax forward Ryan Benesch (Elmira, Ont.) now has 1203 loose ball recoveries after nabbing five vs. Calgary

New York forward Jeff Teat (Brampton, Ont.) now has 106 assists after his seven helpers vs. Toronto

Philadelphia defenseman Chad Tutton (Courtice, Ont.) now has 100 games played after competing vs. Albany

Rochester forward Holden Cattoni (Calgary, Alb.) now has 303 loose ball recoveries after collecting four vs. Buffalo

San Diego forward Austin Staats (Six Nations, Ont.) now has 100 assists after notching two vs. San Diego

Toronto goaltender Nick Rose (Orangeville, Ont.) needs one game played to reach 200

Toronto forward Tom Schreiber (East Meadow, N.Y.) now has 414 points after a huge three-goal, 13-assist night vs. New York

Some milestones players may reach this week include:

Calgary defenseman Curtis Manning (New Westminster, B.C.) needs four loose ball recoveries to reach 700

Calgary forward Jesse King (Victoria, B.C.) needs three assists for 200

Colorado forward Eli McLaughlin (Surrey, B.C.) needs four goals to reach 200

Colorado forward Chris Wardle (Victoria, B.C.) needs four goals to reach 100

Georgia forward Brendan Bomberry (Six Nations, Ont.) needs one points to reach 100

Georgia forward Shayne Jackson (Bowmanville, Ont.) needs seven points to reach 700

Halifax defenseman David Brock (Burlington, Ont.) needs two points to reach 100

Halifax forward Cody Jamieson (Six Nations, Ont.) needs one loose ball recoveries to reach 700

Halifax forward Clarke Petterson (Toronto) needs four assists to reach 100

New York defenseman Damon Edwards (Toronto) needs one point for 100

Panther City forward Callum Crawford (Ottawa, Ont.) needs nine loose ball recoveries for 1000

Philadelphia forward Matt Rambo (Glenside, Pa.) needs eight points to reach 200

Rochester defenseman Dan Coates (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs eight faceoff wins to reach 500

Saskatchewan defenseman Matt Beers (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs five assists to reach 100

Saskatchewan defenseman Ryan Dilks (Edmonton, Alb.) needs five points to reach 100

Saskatchewan forward Ryan Keenan (Oshawa, Ont.) needs three assists to reach 200

Saskatchewan forward Mark Matthews (Oshawa, Ont.) needs seven points to reach 900

Toronto forward Dan Dawson (Oakville, Ont.) needs one point to become the second player in NLL history to reach 1500 in his career (John Tavares is the other)

Vancouver forward Shawn Evans (Peterborough, Ont.) needs five assists to pass Colin Doyle for fourth place all-time with 858

Vancouver defenseman Justin Salt (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs nine loose ball recoveries to reach 600

Schedule – Week 10 (All Times Eastern)

Friday

Rock (6-2) @ Swarm (0-5), 7:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Rush (4-2) @ Roughnecks (4-3), 9pm, ESPN+, NLL Game of the Week on TSN

Saturday

Thunderbirds (4-4) @ Knighthawks (6-2), 7pm, ESPN+, TSN+

FireWolves (2-4) @ Riptide (1-6), 7:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+, WNYA, MSGN

Warriors (1-7) @ Panther City (4-4), 8pm, ESPN+, TSN+, KXTA

Mammoth (4-3) @ Roughnecks (4-3*), 9pm, ESPN+, TSN+, Altitude

*pending Friday result