NLL: Ten things to know for Week 16

All 15 teams will suit up this weekend as the National Lacrosse League moves towards the home stretch and the playoff picture starts to take shape.

With seven weekends remaining, East clubs Buffalo and Toronto could even clinch postseason berths during a slate that includes Colorado’s first return to the KeyBank Center since winning the 2021-22 title there (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TSN+, Altitude Sports Network); the renewal of “The Battle of the Prairies” with Saskatchewan visiting Calgary (Friday, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT, TSN+); and the two newest franchises in Las Vegas and Panther City squaring off at Dickies Arena.

Here are 10 things to know about the NLL for Week 16:

Some milestones players eclipsed last week include: Colorado forward Rhys Duch (Victoria, B.C.) has now played in 200 games Colorado goaltender Dillon Ward (Orangeville, Ont.) now has 5114 saves, passing Brandon Miller for ninth on the all-time list after recording 23 stops vs. Calgary Georgia forward Shayne Jackson (Bowmanville, Ont.) now has 302 goals after scoring five vs. Rochester Halifax forward Clarke Petterson (Toronto) now has 203 loose ball recoveries after grabbing seven vs. Buffalo New York forward Jeff Teat (Brampton, Ont.) now has 204 points after his three-goal, five-assist effort vs. Philadelphia Philadelphia forward Ben McIntosh (Port Coquitlam, B.C.) now has 502 loose ball recoveries after plucking three vs. New York Philadelphia forward Blaze Riorden (Fairport, N.Y.) now has 202 points after recording a goal and five assists vs. New York Rochester forward Connor Fields (East Amherst, N.Y.) now has 102 assists after a huge five-goal, five-assist game vs. Georgia San Diego forward Dane Dobbie (Elora, Ont.) now has 504 goals, becoming the seventh player in league history to eclipse the 500 mark following Ryan Benesch (Elmira, Ont.) in Week 14) San Diego defenseman/transition player Brodie Merrill (Orangeville, Ont.) has passed Josh Sanderson for fourth place in games with 269 Saskatchewan goaltender Alex Buque (Whitby, Ont.) now has 2530 saves after notching 38 stops vs. San Diego Toronto forward Tom Schreiber (East Meadow, N.Y.) now has 400 loose ball recoveries after scooping five vs. Albany Vancouver defenseman Brett Mydske (New Westminster, B.C.) has now played in 200 games Vancouver goaltender Aaron Bold (Victoria, B.C.) now has 5112 saves, passing Brandon Miller for ninth place on the all-time list (two behind Colorado’s Dillon Ward (Orangeville, Ont.)



Some milestones players may reach this week include: Albany forward Connor Kelly (Easton, Conn.) needs two points to reach 100 Albany defenseman John LaFontaine (Whitby, Ont.) needs four points to reach 100 Buffalo transition player Ian MacKay (Port Elgin, Ont.) needs three points to reach 100 Buffalo defenseman Steve Priolo (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs four points to reach 200 Calgary defenseman Jeff Cornwall (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs one point to reach 100 Calgary forward Josh Currier (Peterborough, Ont.) needs one assist to reach 100 Calgary goaltender Christian Del Bianco (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs 18 saves to reach 3000 Calgary head coach Curt Malawsky needs one wins to pass Chris Hall for eighth place in league history with 86 Calgary forward Tyler Pace (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs three loose ball recoveries to reach 200 Colorado goaltender Dillon Ward (Orangeville, Ont.) needs one win to pass Steve Dietrich for 10th all-time with 66 Colorado forward Chris Wardle (Victoria, B.C.) needs three goals to reach 100 and four loose ball recoveries to reach 300 Halifax defenseman David Brock (Burlington, Ont.) needs one point to reach 100 Halifax forward Ryan Benesch (Elmira, Ont.) needs six assists to become the ninth player in league history to reach 700; five points to become the seventh player in league history to reach 1200; and one game played to become the 14 th player to reach 250 New York forward Reilly O’Connor (Whitby, Ont.) needs five loose ball recoveries to reach 400 New York defenseman/transition player Jay Thorimbert (Whitby, Ont.) needs one loose ball recovery to become the fifth player in league history to reach 1800 Panther City forward Callum Crawford (Ottawa, Ont.) needs one goal to become the 11th player in league history to reach 450 in his career. Panther City defenseman/transition player Tony Malcom (New Westminster, B.C.) needs three games to reach 100; and four points to reach 200 Philadelphia goaltender Angus Goodleaf (Kahanwake, Que.) needs 16 minutes played to reach 2000 Philadelphia goaltender Zach Higgins (Courtice, Ont.) needs one save to reach 3000 Rochester defenseman Dan Coates (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs eight faceoff wins to reach 500 Rochester defenseman Brad Gillies (Oakville, Ont.) needs one game played to reach 100 Rochester goaltender Rylan Hartley (Toronto) needs 11 saves to reach 1000 San Diego forward Austin Staats (Six Nations, Ont.) needs three loose ball recoveries to reach 200 Saskatchewan defenseman Matt Beers (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs one assist to reach 100 Saskatchewan defenseman Ryan Dilks (Edmonton, Alb.) needs four points to reach 100 Toronto defenseman Mitch de Snoo (Oshawa, Ont.) needs three points to reach 100 Toronto forward Dan Craig (Shelburne, Ont.) needs two goals to reach 100 Toronto defenseman Billy Hostrawser (Bellwood, Ont.) needs four loose ball recoveries to reach 700 Toronto forward Corey Small (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs four points to reach 800; and five loose ball recoveries to reach 600



Schedule – Week 16 (All Times Eastern)

Friday

Rush (5-6) @ Roughnecks (8-4), 9pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Seals (8-2) @ Warriors (3-9), 10 p.m., ESPN+, TSN+

Saturday

Swarm (2-8) @ Wings (5-6), 11am, ESPN+, TSN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Rock (10-3) @ Thunderbirds (5-7), 6pm, ESPN+, TSN+

FireWolves (2-9) @ Riptide (3-9), 7:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+, WNYA My4, MSG Network

Mammoth (5-6) @ Bandits (10-2), 7:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+, Altitude Sports Network

Desert Dogs (4-7) @ Panther City (7-5), 8pm, ESPN+, TSN+, KVMY Ch. 21, Bally Sports SW

Sunday

Wings (5-6*) @ Knighthawks (9-3), 3pm, ESPN+, TSN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia+

*pending Saturday result

