NLL: Things to Know for Week 18

First place is on the line in both the East and West Conferences as the National Lacrosse League gears up for a full slate of eight contests over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, continuing “The March to May.”

Among the featured contests are the clash between Calgary (10-4) and West leader San Diego (10-3) (Friday, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, ESPN+, TSN+, Fox 5 San Diego) at Pechanga Arena, and the battle between Buffalo (11-3) and Toronto (10-4) (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, NLL Game of the Week on TSN, ESPNU) at FirstOntario Centre. Additionally, ESPNEWS will broadcast Friday’s New York-Georgia matchup (7 p.m. ET, also TSN+) from Gas South Arena.

Here are 10 things to know about the NLL for Week 18:

"The March to May" has two teams already clinched and a few others that can punch their respective tickets this week: Rochester will clinch with a win at Philadelphia (Sunday, 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TSN+, WPSG CW) San Diego will clinch with a win vs. Calgary (Friday, 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT), ESPN+, TSN+, Fox5 San Diego); OR a Las Vegas loss at Colorado (Friday, 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT, ESPN+, TSN+, KVMY Ch. 21, Altitude Sports Calgary will clinch with a win at San Diego; OR Las Vegas loss at Colorado; OR Panther City win vs. Albany (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+, TSN+, WNYA My4, KTXA Ch. 21)

March has seen three of the top five single-game attendance figures in NLL play this year: (1) Calgary vs. Saskatchewan, March 17: 17,444, at Scotiabank Saddledome (2) Buffalo vs. Colorado, March 18: 15,496, at KeyBank Center (3) Buffalo vs. Rochester, February 4: 14,923, at KeyBank Center (4) Buffalo vs Halifax, March 10: 14,896, at KeyBank Center (5) Buffalo vs Philadelphia, February 18: 14,632 at KeyBank Center

NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) has provided opportunities for collegiate athletes to capitalize on their popularity and ability, and the Panther City Lacrosse Club has taken notice, signing Fort Worth-based TCU student-athlete Johnny Hodges to an NIL deal to expand the team's footprint in the city as well as assist in promotion and ticket sales. Hodges will attend Saturday's game at Dickies Arena vs. Albany, signing autographs at 6 p.m. CT, an hour before face-off.

The Albany FireWolves have announced that Elevation Ten Thousand, an award-winning marketing firm based in Latham, N.Y., will become the organization's first Founding Partner and build on the growing support from area businesses. The partnership with Elevation Ten Thousand is a significant opportunity to make FireWolves games a premier family entertainment event in the Capital Region.

A few weeks ago tragedy struck the family of Georgia goalkeeper Craig Wende (Kitchener, Ont.) when his expecting daughter arrived four months early. Avery Tessa Wende was born at 1 pound 3 ounces on February 24 and sadly passed on March 3. Karaline Apoian, an 11-year old who plays lacrosse locally took to social media saying she is dedicating her season to Avery Wende. Local media have taken notice of Karaline's selfless, compassionate support of Avery. Fans can learn more about how to get involved in #GoalsForAvery here.

Three NLL coaches all reached the 200 games mark this past weekend: Georgia's Ed Comeau, Vancouver's Troy Cordingley, and Rochester's Mike Hasen

In addition to the three linear games, four games this week will be simulcast locally in the U.S. across six networks: Albany (WYNA My4); Las Vegas (KVMY Ch. 21); Philadelphia (WPSG CW), Panther City (KXTA Ch. 21), San Diego (Fox5), and Colorado (Altitude Sports).

Some milestones players eclipsed last week include: Halifax forward Ryan Benesch (Elmira, Ont.) became the seventh player in league history to reach 1200 points when he scored two goals and added an assist vs. Philadelphia New York forward Reilly O'Connor (Whitby, Ont.) now has 400 loose ball recoveries after gobbling up four vs. Georgia New York defenseman/transition player Jay Thorimbert (Whitby, Ont.) became the fifth player in league history to reach 1800 vs. Georgia Philadelphia goaltender Angus Goodleaf (Kahanwake, Que.) now has 2026 minutes played after logging 42 vs. Halifax Rochester forward Connor Fields (East Amherst, N.Y.) now has 203 points after recording two goals and three assists vs. Las Vegas San Diego forward Austin Staats (Six Nations, Ont.) now has 101 goals after scoring two vs. Buffalo and four vs. Panther City Saskatchewan defenseman Matt Beers (Coquitlam, B.C.) now has 100 assists after recording one vs. Calgary Saskatchewan forward Robert Church (Coquitlam, B.C.) now has 400 assists after notching one vs. Calgary Vancouver forward Keegan Bal (Coquitlam, B.C.) now has 204 assists after issuing six vs. Colorado Vancouver defenseman Reid Bowering (Coquitlam, B.C.) now has 410 loose ball recoveries after grabbing 14 vs. Colorado Vancouver forward Riley Loewen (Burnaby, B.C.) now has 201 assists after notching six vs. Colorado

Some milestones players may reach this week include: Albany defenseman John LaFontaine (Whitby, Ont.) needs three points to reach 100 Albany defenseman Brett Manney (Newtown, Pa.) needs six loose ball recoveries to reach 600 Buffalo defenseman Ethan O’Connor (Milton, Ont.) needs eight loose ball recoveries to reach 600 Buffalo transition player Ian MacKay (Port Elgin, Ont.) needs two points to reach 100 Buffalo defenseman Steve Priolo (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs t points to reach 200 Colorado forward Chris Wardle (Victoria, B.C.) needs two goals to reach 100 and one loose ball recovery to reach 300 Halifax defenseman David Brock (Burlington, Ont.) needs one point to reach 100 Halifax forward Ryan Benesch (Elmira, Ont.) needs three assists to become the ninth player in league history to reach 700 Halifax forward Randy Staats (Six Nations, Ont.) needs four assists to reach 300 Las Vegas forward Zack Greer (Whitby, Ont.) needs two goals to reach 300 Panther City defenseman/transition player Tony Malcom (New Westminster, B.C.) needs one point to reach 200 Philadelphia forward Mitch Jones (Delta, B.C.) needs one goal to reach 200 Philadelphia forward Ben McIntosh (Port Coquitlam, B.C.) needs one point to reach 500 Rochester defenseman Dan Coates (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs eight faceoff wins to reach 500 Rochester defenseman Brad Gillies (Oakville, Ont.) needs one loose ball recovery to reach 400 Saskatchewan defenseman Ryan Dilks (Edmonton, Alb.) needs two points to reach 100 Saskatchewan forward Dan Lintner (Courtice, Ont.) needs two points to reach 200 Toronto defenseman Mitch de Snoo (Oshawa, Ont.) needs three points to reach 100 Toronto forward Challen Rogers (Coquitlam, B.C.) needs six assists to reach 100 Toronto forward Corey Small (St. Catharines, Ont.) needs three loose ball recoveries to reach 600 Vancouver forward Shawn Evans (Peterborough, Ont.) needs one game played to pass Colin Doyle and Mark Steenhuis for 6th place with 267 Vancouver forward Kyle Killen (Caven, Ont.) needs one goal to reach 100 Vancouver defenseman Brett Mydske (New Westminster, B.C.) needs two points to reach 100



Schedule – Week 18 (All Times Eastern)

Friday

Riptide (4-10) @ Swarm (4-8), 7pm, ESPNEWS, TSN+

Desert Dogs (5-8) @ Mammoth (6-8), 9pm, ESPN+, TSN+, KVMY Ch. 21, Altitude Sports

Roughnecks (10-4) @ Seals (10-3), 10pm, ESPN+, TSN+, Fox5 San Diego

Saturday

Bandits (11-3) @ Rock (11-4), 7pm, ESPNEWS, NLL Game of the Week on TSN

FireWolves (2-11) @ Panther City (8-6), 7pm, ESPN+, TSN+, WNYA My4, KTXA Ch. 21

Warriors (4-10) @ Rush (5-8), 9:30pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Sunday

Swarm (4-8*) @ Thunderbirds (7-7), 1pm, ESPN+, TSN+

Knighthawks (9-5) @ Wings (6-8), 6pm, ESPN+, TSN+, WPSG CW