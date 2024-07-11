NLL welcomes Powell Lacrosse as the first Foundational Partner of NLL UnBOXed

The National Lacrosse League on Thursday announced Powell Lacrosse as the first Foundational Partner of NLL UnBOXed, the League’s new, multi-national grassroots campaign unveiled last November.

Powell’s high-quality lacrosse sticks, balls, goals, and assortment of accessories will be packaged as core components of the League’s endowment to participating elementary and middle schools across North America, providing young boys and girls with new opportunities to play lacrosse as part of their school’s physical education curriculum.

“We’re thrilled to work with a world-class organization like the NLL on an initiative that puts lacrosse sticks in the hands of kids all over North America,” said Ryan Powell, president of Powell Lacrosse. “My brother, Casey, and I first discovered the game of lacrosse as young kids when it was introduced in one of our elementary school gym classes. We were moved by the history of the game and quickly developed a deep love for playing.

“That moment changed the trajectory of our lives and those sticks really made us feel like we were part of something special,” Powell continued. “We know firsthand what a program like NLL UnBOXed can do for a kid, and the thought of a Powell Lacrosse stick making a difference in the lives of kids really hits home.”

NLL UnBOXed expands the League’s multi-national activation footprint to include emerging lacrosse markets and key growth areas throughout North America in advance of the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles when sixes lacrosse, similar to the NLL’s 6-on-6 box lacrosse game play style, returns as a medal sport for the first time since 1908.

“As we aspire to become ‘The Next Major League’ in North America, we know that amplifying lacrosse’s participation growth among young boys and girls is fundamental to the short- and long-term success of every aspect of our business,” said Kurt Hunzeker, NLL Executive Vice President, Commercial Operations. “Over the years, the legendary Powell family has demonstrated a clearly passionate commitment to growing lacrosse’s stature worldwide, and we are proud to add the renowned Powell Lacrosse brand as the first Foundational Partner of NLL UnBOXed.”

The NLL previously announced its partnership with NLL Hall of Famer Casey Powell, who is building the NLL UnBOXed school curriculum based on the successful SPEED Lacrosse® platform Casey developed after he retired from the NLL.

The first wave of “NLL UnBOXed Lacrosse Communities” – Baltimore Ghost Crabs™, Charlotte Cobras™, Minnesota Lake Dragons™, Montréal Castors™, Seattle Shipwrecks™, St. Louis Howlers™, Tampa Bay Snowbirds™ presented by Tampa General Hospital, and Utah Spikes™ – will begin in-school activations this fall. The second class of new NLL UnBOXed activation markets will be unveiled in October as the NLL continues to expand its multi-national activation footprint to include approximately 60 North American communities and key international markets by 2028.

In addition to the official partnership with NLL UnBOXed, Powell Lacrosse will also become an official NLL Authentics licensee, with plans to produce NLL-branded equipment and lifestyle apparel currently in development.