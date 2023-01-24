Djokovic takes on Rublev at Day 10 of Australian Open

The quarter-final round of the Australian Open wraps up with big names in action on both the men's and women's sides, including fourth-ranked Novak Djokovic against fifth-ranked Andrey Rublev.

Watch the action LIVE tonight at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1/4, TSN.ca, the TSN App with bonus streams available on TSN+. You can also view multiple streams at once with the TSN Multiplex.

Day 9 was headlined by Victoria Azarenka winning an upset over third-ranked Jessica Pegula (6-4, 6-1) in straight sets.

Fifth-ranked Aryna Sabalenka on the women's side will try to book her spot in the semi-final against Donna Vekic of Croatia.

Here are some matchups to watch on Tuesday:

Novak Djokovic vs. Andrey Rublev

Djokovic rolled past Australia's Alex de Minaur in straight sets (6-2, 6-1, 6-2) on Monday to book his spot in the quarter-finals.

He has topped ranked opponents in two straight matches, but Rublev is the biggest challenge he's faced in the tournament to this point.

Rublev went down to the wire against Holger Rune on Sunday to advance, winning in a playoff to claim the victory (6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (11-9)).

This will be the fourth matchup between these two players, and Djokovic has won two of three.

This match is scheduled for no earlier than 3:30am EST / 12:30am PST, and can be viewed on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and streamed on TSN+.

Aryna Sabalenka vs. Donna Vekic

Sabalenka has yet to drop a set this tournament, and she will look to continue the dominant start against 64th-ranked Vekic,

Sabalenka knocked off Belinda Bencic (7-5, 6-2) on Sunday to advance to the quarter-final. She has advanced to the semi-final of a major tournament three times in her career, but have yet to make a final.

Vekic has made a surprising run at the tournament, already matching her previous best result at a major tournament (a quarter-final appearance at the 2019 US Open).

Despite the difference in ranking, Vekic has controlled this matchup historically. In their six professional meetings, Vekic owns a 5-1 record against Sabalenka.

This match is scheduled to start no earlier than 9:00pm EST / 6:00pm PST, and can be viewed on TSN1/4, TSN.ca and streamed on TSN+.