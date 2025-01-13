The Ontario Hockey League approved the sale of the Brantford Bulldogs to Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman and his family on Monday.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger first reported Friday that Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer had come to agreement with Hyman and his family for the transfer of ownership.

"Hockey is more than just a game for my family," Hyman said in a statement. “It teaches our youth about the importance of teamwork and it brings together communities. I am humbled and greatly appreciate the faith Michael has placed in me to continue his incredible legacy with such a storied franchise. Thank you to the Ontario Hockey League for giving me this opportunity to give back to the game I love."

Andlauer, 59, purchased the team in 2015 when they were the Belleville Bulls and moved them to Hamilton at the end of the 2014-15 campaign to become the Bulldogs.

During Andlauer's 10-year ownership of the team, the Bulldogs have won two J. Ross Robertson Cups in 2018 and 2022 and represented the OHL twice at the Memorial Cup.

The franchise was forced to move to Brantford with the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton in need of renovations in 2023 and have agreed to play in Brantford for at least three seasons.

CHCH reports that the City of Brantford plans to build a new $140 million sports and entertainment centre which would serve as the Bulldogs' permanent home. If constructed, the goal is to have the arena built by 2027.