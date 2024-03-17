OHL: Barlow's hat trick helps Attack beat Wolves

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Captain Colby Barlow scored three goals as the Owen Sound Attack defeated the visiting Sudbury Wolves 6-4 in Ontario Junior Hockey League action on Sunday.

Servac Petrovsky added two goals for the Attack (29-29-5-3), while Cedrick Guindon netted a single.

Quentin Musty scored twice for the Wolves (36-22-4-3), while Alex Pharand and Kocha Delic added singles.

The Attack outshot the Wolves 33-31 and went 1-for-4 on the power play. The Wolves went 0-for-2 on the power play.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

FRONTENACS 4 BATTALION 3 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Paul Ludwinski completed his hat trick by scoring at 4:50 of overtime, lifting the Kingston Frontenacs to a 4-3 victory over the visiting North Bay Battalion.

Matthew Soto also scored for the Frontenacs (31-31-4-0).

Anthony Romani, Owen Van Steensel and Sandis Vilmanis scored for the Central Division-leading Battalion (36-20-7-2).

---

STORM 5 RANGERS 4

GUELPH, Ont. — Charlie Paquette's second goal of the game, scored at 18:28 of the period, proved to be the winner as the Guelph Storm edged the Kitchener Rangers 5-4.

Gavin Grundner, Jake Karabela and Cam Allen also scored for the Storm (30-27-6-1).

Luca Romano, Simon Motew, Tanner Lam and Carson Rehkopf scored for the Rangers (41-22-2-0).

---

STEELHEADS 7 BULLDOGS 2

BRANTFORD, Ont. — Mason Zebeski scored twice as the visiting Mississauga Steelheads rolled past the Brantford Bulldogs 7-2.

Gabriel Chiarot, Adam Zidlicky, Jack Van Volsen, Chas Sharpe and Angus MacDonell also scored for the Steelheads (37-21-8-0).

Adrian Rebelo and Calvin Crombie scored for the Bulldogs (35-20-8-2).

---

ICEDOGS 3 COLTS 0

NIAGARA, Ont. — Charlie Robertson made 30 saves and earned the shutout as the Niagara IceDogs blanked the visiting Barrie Colts 3-0.

Gavin Bryant scored twice for the IceDogs (17-40-6-1), while William Stewart scored once.

Goaltender Sam Hillebrandt stopped 23 of 25 shots for the Colts (26-34-4-0).

---

KNIGHTS 7 SPITFIRES 4

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ruslan Gazizov scored twice as the visiting London Knights beat the Windsor Spitfires 7-4.

Jackson Edward, Kaleb Lawrence, Max McCue, Denver Barkey and Jacob Julien also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (48-14-1-3).

Ryan Abraham, Valentin Zhugin, Anthony Cristoforo and Colton Smith scored for the Spitfires (18-39-5-3).

---

GENERALS 7 STING 2

OSHAWA, Ont. — Beckett Sennecke scored once and added two assists as the Oshawa Generals buzzed by the visiting Sarnia Sting 7-2.

Matthew Buckley, Connor Punnett, Calum Ritchie, Rasmus Kumpulainen, Connor Lockhart and Owen Griffin also scored for the East Division-leading Generals (38-19-7-2).

Easton Wainwright and Carter Kostuch scored for the Sting (24-37-3-1).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2024.