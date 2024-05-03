OHL: Battalion force Game 6 with double overtime win over Generals

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ty Nelson capped a four-point night with the game-winning goal 4:53 into double overtime as the North Bay Battalion defeated the Oshawa Generals 5-4 on Friday to stave off elimination in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Nelson also scored the game-tying goal at 11:19 of the third period for North Bay, which has now won two in a row since going down 3-0 in the best-of-seven third-round series.

Anthony Romani, with two goals, and Justin Ertel also scored for the Battalion, who got 41 saves from Mike McIvor.

Lucas Rodriguez, Luca Marrelli, Luca D'Amato and Luke Torrance replied for Oshawa. Jacob Oster stopped 42 shots.

The two sides will meet again for Game 6 on Sunday at North Bay Memorial Gardens.

---

SPIRIT 4 KNIGHTS 2

(Knights lead best-of-seven series 3-2)

LONDON, Ont. -- Hunter Haight scored a hat trick as the Saginaw Spirit avoided elimination with a 4-2 win over the London Knights.

Josh Bloom also scored, while Rodwin Dionicio had four assists for Saginaw, which is now down 3-2 in the best-of-seven third-round series.

Oliver Bonk and Easton Cowan replied for London, which has another shot at booking its ticket to the league finals in Game 6 on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2024.