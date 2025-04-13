OHL: Bulldogs pull away late to top Generals, take 2-0 second-round series lead

BRANTFORD - Nick Lardis scored a hat trick, Patrick Thomas had a goal and four assists and the Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Oshawa Generals 8-5 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Dylan Tsherna, Adam Jiricek, Marek Vanacker and Noah Nelson provided the rest of the offence for Brantford, which took a 2-0 edge in the best-of-seven second-round series.

David Egorov made 30 saves.

Owen Griffin, with two goals, Noah Powell, Calum Ritchie and Matthew Buckley replied for Oshawa. Jacob Oster turned away 19-of-25 shots.

Nelson and Thomas's empty-net goals with 1:04 and 32 seconds left in the contest sealed it after the Generals pulled within one with two unanswered goals from Powell and Griffin early in the third period.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Oshawa, Ont.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2025.