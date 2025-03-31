OHL: Colts hang on to beat IceDogs, lead series 2-0

BARRIE, Ont. - Matthew Virgilio scored 24 seconds into Monday's game at Sadlon Arena to give the visiting Niagara IceDogs an early lead.

That quick start appeared to be the only bright spot for the IceDogs over the next 40 minutes, who fell behind 5-1 and eventually dropped a 7-5 decision to the host Barrie Colts.

The IceDogs trail the first round Ontario Hockey League best-of-seven playoff series 2-0.

Anthony Romani scored three goals for the Colts, who won the series opener 4-2 last Thursday.

Beau Jelsma scored twice for the Colts, while Grayson Tiller and Emil Hemming netted singles. The Colts outshot the visitors 52-28. Owen Van Steensel, Cole Beaudoin, Dalyn Wakely and Hemming all pitched in with two assists.

Ivan Galiyanov scored twice for the IceDogs, who trailed 3-1 after the first period and 5-1 heading into the third. Mathieu Paris and Andrei Loshko added singles. Ethan Czata and Paris each added two assists.

The Colts went 2-for-6 on the power play, while the IceDogs were 2-for-4.

Game 3 is Tuesday in St. Catharines, Ont.

Elsewhere in the OHL playoffs on Monday:

---

GREYHOUNDS 3 SPITFIRES 2 (OT)

(Spitfires lead best-of-seven series 2-1)

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Caeden Carlisle scored 7:31 into overtime to lift the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 3-2 victory over the visiting Windsor Spitfires.

Justin Cloutier and Travis Hayes scored in regulation time for the Greyhounds, who lost the first two games of the first round, best-of-seven series in Windsor, Ont., by scores of 7-2 and 7-1.

Carson Woodall and Liam Greentree scored for the Spitfires, who forced overtime with Greentree's goal at 19:39 of the third period to tie the game 2-2.

Both teams had 33 shots on goal.

Game 4 is Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2025.