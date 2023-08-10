OHL commissioner Branch to retire after 2023-24 season

Ontario Hockey League commissioner and longtime Canadian Hockey League executive David Branch will retire at the end of this upcoming season.

Branch, 74, held the dual role as OHL commissioner and CHL president from 1996 through 2019. He continued as the OHL's commissioner after Dan MacKenzie, a long time NBA executive, was named the CHL's first full-time president.

Branch has been commissioner of the OHL since 1979, overseeing the growth of the league from 12 teams to 20.

He was named to the Order of Hockey in Canada in 2016.