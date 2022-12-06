LONDON, Ont. — Brett Harrison netted a hat trick Tuesday, powering his Oshawa Generals to a 5-3 win over the London Knights in Ontario Hockey League play.

Ryan Gagnier had a three point night with a goal and three assists, and Jordyn Ertel rounded out the scoring for the Generals (9-13-3).

The result snapped an eight-game win streak for the Knights (17-8-1), who got goals from Easton Cowan, Brody Crane and Logan Mailloux.

Patrick Leaver stopped 25-of-28 shots for Oshawa and London's Brett Brochu made 21 saves.

---

RANGERS 4 STORM 1

KITCHENER, ONT. — Filip Mesar scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers (11-13-0) topped the Guelph Storm (9-15-3). Rangers netminder Marcus Vandenberg stopped 38-of-39 shots as Kitchener won its second game in a row.

---

SPIRIT 8 OTTERS 3

ERIE, PENN. — Hunter Haight scored twice and notched a pair of assists as the Saginaw Spirit (18-7-2) thrashed the Erie Otters (11-11-3). Luke McNamara added a goal and a helper for Saginaw.

---

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2022.