OHL: Leafs prospect Cowan leads Knights past Otters; London leads series 2-0

LONDON - Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Easton Cowan scored twice as the London Knights topped the Erie Otters 7-2 on Saturday in the second round of the Ontario Hockey League's playoff.

London leads the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Landon Sim, Blake Montgomery, Henry Brzustewicz, William Nicholl and Denver Barkey rounded out the attack for the Knights.

Austin Elliott made 22 saves for the win.

Gabriel Frasca and Sam Alfano replied for Erie.

Goaltender Noah Erliden stopped 22-of-26 shots for the Otters before Charlie Burns stepped into the net, turning aside 13-of-16 shots.

---

COLTS 7 FRONTENACS 4

BARRIE, Ont. — Riley Patterson and Emil Hemming had two goals apiece as the Colts downed Kingston.

Barrie now holds a 2-0 lead in the series.

Anthony Romani, Grayson Tiller and Brad Gardiner also scored for the Colts.

Cedrick Guindon, Cal Uens, Tuomas Uronen and Emil Pieniniemi supplied the offence for the Frontenacs.

---

SPITFIRES 5 RANGERS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ryan Abraham scored twice as the Spitfires topped Kitchener.

Noah Morneau, Conor Walton and Liam Greentree found the back of the net for Windsor.

Luca Romano scored for the Rangers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2025.