OHL: Lockhart scores in OT, Generals clip 67's to take 3-0 lead in series

OTTAWA — Connor Lockhart scored the game winner at 17:07 of overtime as the visiting Oshawa Generals edged the Ottawa 67's 4-3 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Tuesday night.

Ben Danford, Connor Punnett and Dylan Roobroeck also scored for the Generals, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Braeden Kressler scored twice for the 67's, while Henry Mews added a single.

The Generals won Game 1 on Friday 4-3, then won Game 2 on Sunday 6-1.

Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday night at TD Place.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Tuesday:

---

KNIGHTS 6 RANGERS 4

(Knights lead best-of-seven series 3-0)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jacob Julien scored three goals as the visiting London Knights defeated the Kitchener Rangers 6-4.

Isaiah George, Sam Dickinson and Kasper Halttunen also scored for the Knights, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Trent Swick, Adrian Misaljevic, Cameron Mercer and Eduard Šalé scored for the Rangers.

The Knights won Game 1 on Thursday 5-3 then won Game 2 on Saturday 5-1.

Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday night at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

---

BATTALION 6 WOLVES 5 (OT)

(Battalion lead best-of-seven series 3-0)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dalyn Wakely's second goal of the night, scored at 12:17 of overtime, gave the visiting North Bay Battalion a pivotal 6-5 win over the Sudbury Wolves.

Ihnat Pazii, Justin Ertel, Owen Van Steensel and Ethan Procyszyn also scored for the Battalion, who grabbed a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Nathan Villeneuve scored twice for the Wolves, while Dalibor Dvorsky, Chase Coughlan and Zacharie Giroux netted singles.

The Battalion won Game 1 on Thursday 5-2 and won Game 2 on Saturday 5-1.

Game 4 is scheduled for Thursday night at Sudbury Community Arena.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2024.