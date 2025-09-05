OHL looks to improve player relations for 2026-27 campaign

The Ontario Hockey League is taking steps to improve player relations with the intent to implement enhancements for the 2026-27 season.

The OHL's Board of Governors approved more than 20 recommendations placed by the league's Player Experience Committee that cover areas like team facilities, travel and accommodations, off-ice development, and billeting.

Additionally, the league has appointed Brodie Barrick, who played two seasons with the Sarnia Sting from 2012-14, as the OHL's director of player experience.

"I know what a great experience our players are treated to, but the reality is, the sky is the limit for what we can achieve when we all work together," Barrick said in a statement. "The OHL has a tremendous legacy of producing world class players, one we want to build upon as we challenge ourselves to improve every facet of the league, particularly in areas the players directly benefit most from."

Some of the league-wide enhancements that were approved were weekly access to medical and therapy services, strength and conditioning coaches, team nutritionists, a league-wide data and performance collection system, minimum travel and accommodation standards, enhanced billet standards, and enhanced off-season training support.

The player experience in the Canadian Hockey League has been a topic of conversation throughout the off-season as a number of eligible players decided to commit to play in the NCAA rather than remaining with their CHL clubs.

Players that have moved to the NCAA include Gavin McKenna and Keaton Verhoeff, who are both expected to be selected near the top of the 2026 NHL Draft, Philadelphia Flyers prospect Porter Martone, and Anaheim Ducks prospect Roger McQueen, among others.

Barrick is looking to provide insight to players and agents about all the unique opportunities the OHL can off their players while gathering information on the needs and concerns that players have today.

"One of the big undertakings we'll have as part of our player experience enhancements will be to establish both a gold standard and minimum standards guide for team facilities across the league," said Barrick. "There's a lot to look forward to and a great deal of work to be done as we get ready to drop the puck on a new season."

The OHL is set to begin its regular season on Sept. 18, when the North Bay Battalion host the Oshawa Generals along with the Brampton Steelheads taking on the Peterborough Petes.