Pinelli leads 67's to rout of Frontenacs

OTTAWA — Luca Pinelli had a goal and two assists to lead the Ottawa 67's to a 7-1 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs on Tuesday at Canadian Tire Centre.

Cooper Foster scored twice for the 67s. Chris Barlas, Jack Matier, Thomas Sirman and Brady Stonehouse had the other goals.

Maddox Callens had the lone goal for the visiting Frontenacs. Ottawa outshot Kingston 34-15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.