OTTAWA - Luca Pinelli knocked in the game-winning goal at 9:15 of the third period as the Ottawa 67's edged the Oshawa Generals 3-2 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Filip Ekberg and Ryan White also scored for Ottawa (22-33-3-6). Collin MacKenzie made 25 saves.

Luke Torrance and Noah Powell replied for Oshawa (38-20-4-2). Jacob Oster stopped 27 shots.

Both sides scored one apiece in each of the first two periods, with Powell scoring the game-tying goal for Oshawa with 3:17 remaining in the second period.

Pinelli's goal was the lone power-play marker of the contest as Ottawa went 1-for-3 and Oshawa was 0-for-1 with the man advantage.

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 STING 4

SARNIA, Ont. - Noel Nordh had two goals and one assist as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds held off a late push from the Sarnia Sting to win 5-4.

Marco Mignosa, Carson Andrew and Brady T Smith also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (25-35-2-2), which led 5-2 after Nordh's second goal at 8:19 of the third.

Beckham Edwards, with two goals, Easton Wainwright and Matthew Manza replied for Sarnia (21-31-5-7). Edwards's goals came at 10:57 and 13:38 of the final frame to make it a one-goal game.

---

FRONTENACS 8 PETES 2

KINGSTON, Ont. - Joey Willis scored four goals as the Kingston Frontenacs crushed the Peterborough Petes 8-2.

Matthew Soto, Gage Heyes, Riley Clark and Jacob Battaglia also chipped in goals for Kingston (38-18-5-3), which scored five unanswered goals after the Petes made it a 3-2 game.

Jonathan Melee and Adam Levac scored for Peterborough (18-38-3-5).

---

RANGERS 6 BATTALION 0

KITCHENER, Ont. - Tyler Lam had a hat trick, Jackson Parsons earned a 19-save shutout and the Kitchener Rangers cruised to a 6-0 win over the North Bay Battalion.

Christian Humphreys, Alexander Bilecki and Jack Pridham also scored for Kitchener (45-13-4-2).

Jack Lisson stopped 32-of-38 shots for North Bay (25-34-5).

---

BULLDOGS 5 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, Ont. - Ryerson Leenders made 43 saves, Marek Vanacker scored twice and the Brantford Bulldogs topped the Sudbury Wolves 5-1.

Patrick Thomas, Calvin Crombie and Noah Nelson contributed a goal apiece for Brantford (42-18-5).

Rowan Henderson scored for Sudbury (31-27-5), which got 20 stops from Nate Krawchuk.

---

KNIGHTS 3 SPIRIT 1

LONDON, Ont. - Landon Sim had two goals and one assist as the London Knights downed the Saginaw Spirit 3-1.

Oliver Bonk also scored for London (53-9-2), which went 2-for-2 on the power play in winning their seventh straight game.

Zayne Parekh opened the scoring for Saginaw (36-25-2-1) 3:50 into the first period.

---

STEELHEADS 4 COLTS 1

BRAMPTON, Ont. - Jack Ivankovic stopped 21-of-22 shots as the Brampton Steelheads earned a 4-1 win over the Barrie Colts.

Lucas Karmiris, Porter Martone, Jack Van Volsen and Angus MacDonell provided the offence for Brampton (32-22-10), which scored three unanswered goals after the score was knotted at 1-1.

Owen Van Steensel scored at 12:26 of the second period for Barrie (39-21-2-2), which got 47 saves from Ben Hrebik.

---

ATTACK 7 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. - Carter George made 49 saves, Pierce Mbuyi scored two goals and the Owen Sound Attack defeated the Guelph Storm 7-2.

Bruce McDonald, Tristan Delisle, David Bedkowski, James Petrovski and Declan Waddick provided the rest of the offence for Owen Sound (24-33-4-3), which led 5-0 after two periods.

Charlie Paquette and Alex McLean answered for Guelph (18-36-5-4). Zachary Jovanovski surrendered three goals on seven shots in the opening period before making way for Colin Ellsworth, who turned away nine of the 11 shots he faced in relief.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2025.