OHL names Bryan Crawford as its incoming commissioner

The Ontario Hockey League announced the appointment of Bryan Crawford on Wednesday as its incoming commissioner. His tenure will begin on August 6.

Crawford, played for seven years as a running back and special teams standout with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts from 2005 to 2011 before serving in a diverse range of sport management executive positions, most recently as Director of the RBC Canadian Open, a leadership role with Golf Canada and the PGA Tour.

From 2013 to 2015, Crawford was the Interim Executive Director and Director of Operations with Ontario University Athletics (OUA) and was also the Senior Director of Operations for Canada Basketball from 2015-18.

“It is an honour to be named Commissioner of the Ontario Hockey League and I am thrilled to be joining one of the great sport institutions in our country,” said Crawford in a statement. “I am excited by the opportunity to build upon the legacy being left by David Branch. Thank you to the Board of Governors for entrusting me to lead our league. I look forward to engaging with our member teams and league partners while further familiarizing myself with the players, alumni, fans and all of the elements that make the OHL community so special.”

Crawford is a graduate of Queen’s University, earning a Bachelor of Arts (Honours) in Political Studies & Development. He was a Queen’s Gaels two-sport varsity athlete in both Football and Track & Field prior to being a fifth-round pick of the Toronto Argonauts in the 2005 CFL Draft.