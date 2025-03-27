OHL: Otters score eight in second period in series-opening win over Spirit

SAGINAW - Pano Fimis and Malcolm Spence each scored twice as the Erie Otters netted eight goals in the second period to earn an 8-5 win over the Saginaw Spirit on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Sam Alfano, Dylan Edwards, Martin Misiak and Callum Hughes provided the rest of the offence for Erie, which took a 1-0 lead in the first-round series. Noah Erliden made 32 saves.

Liam Storch, Calem Mangone, Kristian Epperson, Hayden Barch and Ethan Weir scored for Saginaw. Kaleb Papineau stopped 17 of 25 shots.

Misiak's marker at 14:18 of the second period put the Otters ahead 7-0 before Epperson finally put the Spirit on the board with a power-play goal at 16:33.

After Fimis's short-handed goal at 18:22, Storch replied for Saginaw 44 seconds later as the Spirit went into the final frame down 8-2.

Game 2 is set for Saturday.

---

SPITFIRES 7 GREYHOUNDS 2

(Spitfires lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

WINDSOR, Ont. - Liam Greentree had two goals and two assists, Noah Morneau scored another two goals and the Windsor Spitfires defeated the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-2.

Luke McNamara, Cole Davis and Carson Woodall also scored for Windsor, which jumped out to a 3-0 lead before scoring four unanswered goals once the Greyhounds responded with two goals.

Owen Allard and Travis Hayes replied for Sault Ste. Marie.

---

COLTS 4 ICEDOGS 2

(Colts lead best-of-seven series 1-0)

BARRIE, Ont. - Anthony Romani scored twice to help power the Barrie Colts to a 4-2 series-opening win over the Niagara Icedogs.

Cole Beaudoin and Owen Van Steensel, with one goal and one assist, added the others for Barrie. Romani's second of the game at 16:53 of the second and Van Steensel's marker with 1:47 left in the contest pushed the Colts to victory after being tied 2-2.

Kevin He and Alex Assadourian scored for Niagara.

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 27, 2025.