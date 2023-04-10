HAMILTON — Ethan Cardwell's third goal of the game, scored with 10 seconds left in the third period, gave the visiting Barrie Colts a 5-4 victory over the Hamilton Bulldogs in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Monday night.

With the victory, the Colts win the first-round, best-of-seven series 4-2.

Brandt Clarke and Beau Akey also scored for the Colts, who outshot the Bulldogs 37-20.

Lucas Moore, Sahil Panwar, Florian Xhekaj and Nick Lardis scored for the Bulldogs, who led 2-0 after the first period, but were tied 3-3 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

SPIRIT 6 FIREBIRDS 3

Saginaw wins best-of-seven series 4-3

SAGINAW, Mich. — Matyas Sapovaliv scored twice as the Saginaw Spirit defeated the Flint Firebirds 6-3 to win their best-of-seven, first-round playoff series in seven games.

Mitchell Smith, Michael Misa, Dean Loukus and Joey Willis also scored for the Spirit.

Amadeus Lombardi scored twice for the Firebirds, while Coulson Pitre scored once.

The Spirit outshot the Firebirds 30-23, and led 2-1 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 10, 2023.