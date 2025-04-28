KITCHENER - Landon Sim scored twice, Easton Cowan and Sam Dickinson each had two assists, and the visiting London Knights edged the Kitchener Rangers 3-2 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven Ontario Hockey League Western Conference Championship series.

Jacob Julien also scored for the Knights, who can sweep the series with a win Wednesday at Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

Luke Ellinas and Cameron Arquette scored for the Rangers, who were outshot 37-23.

The Knights led 2-1 after the first period and 3-2 heading into the third. The Rangers went 1-for-3 on the power play, while the Knights were 1-for-5.

The Knights won the first two games of the series in London, Ont., by scores of 5-2 and 6-2.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.