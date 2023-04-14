LONDON, Ont. — Ruslan Gazizov scored once and added three assists as the London Knights defeated the visiting Kitchener Rangers 8-4 on Friday night to grab a 2-0 lead in their Ontario Hockey League quarterfinal series.

Ryan Winterton, Logan Mailloux, Easton Cowan, Sean McGurn, Brody Crane, Connor Federkow and Sam Dickinson also scored for the Knights, who won Thursday's opener 5-1.

Francesco Arcuri scored twice for the Rangers, while Reid Valade and Mitchell Martin netted singles.

The Knights outshot the visitors 44-29 and led 3-0 after the first period and 6-1 heading into the third.

The Knights went 2-for-9 on the power play, while the Rangers were 2-for-3.

Game 3 is Sunday in Kitchener, Ont.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

---

COLTS 3 BATTALION 2 (OT)

Barrie leads best-of-seven series 1-0

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Josh Kavanagh scored at 1:49 of overtime to give the visiting Barrie Colts a 3-2 win over the North Bay Battalion in the opening game of their best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Brandt Clarke and Zach Wigle also scored for the Colts, who rallied from a 2-0 second-period deficit to win on the road. Evan Vierling chipped in with two assists.

Ty Nelson and Owen Van Steensel scored for the Battalion, who outshot the Colts 41-30.

Game 2 is Sunday at North Bay Memorial Gardens.

---

67’s 4 PETES 2

Ottawa leads best-of-seven series 1-0

OTTAWA, Ont. — Jack Beck scored twice, including the game winner at 12:28 of the third period, as the Ottawa 67's tripped the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-2 in the opening game of their best-of-seven quarterfinal series.

Logan Morrison and Henry Mews also scored for the 67's, who outshot the Petes 36-24.

Tucker Robertson and J.R. Avon scored for the Petes.

Game 2 is set for Sunday at TD Place in Ottawa.

---

STING 3 SPIRIT 0

Sarnia leads best-of-seven series 1-0

SARNIA, Ont. — Benjamin Gaudreau made 26 saves to post the shutout as the Sarnia Sting defeated the Saginaw Spirit 3-0 in the opening game of their second round, best-of-seven series.

Zach Filak, Easton Wainwright and Sasha Pastujov scored for the Sting, who were outshot 26-24. Nolan Burke chipped in with two assists.

Game 2 is on Sunday at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2023.