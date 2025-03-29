WINDSOR, Ont. - Noah Morneau had three goals and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires whipped the visiting Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 7-1 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Saturday at the WFCU Centre.

A-J Spellacy, Carter Hicks, Liam Greentree and Ethan Garden also scored for the Spitfires, who won Thursday's opener in the best-of-seven series 7-2. Ilya Protas chipped in with three assists, while Jack Nesbitt and Greentree each added a pair of helpers.

Owen Allard scored for the Greyhounds, who were outshot 34-25.

The Spitfires went 2-for-8 on the power play, while the Greyhounds went 1-for-5.

Game 3 in the series is Monday in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Elsewhere in the OHL playoffs on Saturday:

---

OTTERS 9 SPIRIT 5

(Otters lead best-of-seven series 2-0)

SAGINAW, Mich. — Pano Fimis had three goals and three assists, Martin Misiak had three goals and one assist, and the visiting Erie Otters beat the Saginaw Spirit 9-5.

Dylan Edwards scored twice for the Otters, while Sam Alfano netted a single.

Liam Storch and Michael Misa scored twice for the Spirit, who were outshot 43-33. Igor Chernyshov scored once for the hosts, who lost Thursday's opener 8-5 and now trail the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Game 3 is Tuesday in Erie, Penn.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2025.