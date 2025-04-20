OSHAWA - Owen Griffin scored twice, Colby Barlow had a goal and two assists, and the Oshawa Generals eliminated the visiting Brantford Bulldogs from the Ontario Hockey League playoffs with a 4-1 victory on Sunday at Tribute Communities Centre.

Luca Marrelli also scored for the Generals, who won the second-round, best-of-seven series in six games. Noah Powell chipped in with two assists.

Marek Vanacker scored for the Bulldogs, who trailed 2-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

The Generals outshot the visitors 29-22, and went 1-for-3 on the power play. The Bulldogs were 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

Generals' netminder Jacob Oster made 21 saves, while Bulldogs' goalie Ryerson Leenders stopped 25 shots.

Elsewhere in the OHL playoffs on Sunday:

---

FRONTENACS 3 COLTS 2 (OT)

(Best-of-seven, second-round series tied 3-3)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Gage Heyes scored at 2:53 of overtime to complete a three-point night and lift the Kingston Frontenacs to a season-saving 3-2 victory over the visiting Barrie Colts.

Jacob Battaglia scored twice in regulation and Heyes added two assists as the Frontenacs tied the second-round, best-of-seven series 3-3. Game 7 is Tuesday in Barrie, Ont.

Emil Hemming and Tristan Bertucci scored for the Colts, who were outshot 37-29.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period and the Colts led 2-1 heading into the third.

The Frontenacs went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Colts went 1-for-3.

---

RANGERS 4 SPITFIRES 0

(Best-of-seven, second-round series tied 3-3)

KITCHENER, Ont. — Jack Pridham scored twice, Jackson Parsons stopped 29 shots, and the Kitchener Rangers avoided playoff elimination with a 4-0 victory over the visiting Windsor Spitfires.

Cameron Mercer and Andrew Vermeulen also scored for the Rangers, who tied the best-of-seven, second-round series at 3-3. Game 7 is Tuesday in Windsor, Ont.

The Spitfires, who won the first three games of the series, went 0-for-6 on the power play. The Rangers were 0-for-4 with the man advantage.

The Rangers outshot the visitors 31-29.

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2025.