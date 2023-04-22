OTTAWA — The Ottawa 67's scored four unanswered goals in the third period, including the winner with under three minutes left, to defeat the visiting Peterborough Petes 5-4 in Ontario Hockey League playoff action on Saturday.

With the win, the 67's avoided elimination and now trail the best-of-seven, second-round series 3-2, with Game 6 set for Monday in Peterborough.

Logan Morrison scored twice for the 67's, while Frankie Marrelli, Brad Gardiner and Will Gerrior netted singles. Marrelli and Vinzenz Rohrer also chipped in with two assists.

Tucker Robertson, Connor Lockhart, Jonathan Melee and Brian Zanetti scored for the Petes, who led 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third.

The 67's outshot the Petes 32-20, including 13-4 in the final period.

Elsewhere in the OHL:

BATTALION 7 COLTS 3

(North Bay leads best-of-seven series 3-2)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Pasquale Zito scored twice as the North Bay Battalion defeated the visiting Barrie Colts 7-3 to take a 3-2 lead in the second-round, best-of-seven series.

Luc Brzustowski, Kyle McDonald, Avery Winslow, Dalyn Wakely and Matvey Petrov also scored for the Battalion.

Jacob Frasca, Brandt Clarke and Tai York scored for the Colts.

Game 6 is set for Monday in Barrie.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 22, 2023.