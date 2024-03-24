NORTH BAY, Ont. — Anthony Romani scored twice, Wyatt Kennedy and Sandis Vilmanis each had a goal and two assists, and the North Bay Battalion blitzed the visiting Peterborough Petes 8-3 in Ontario Hockey League action on Sunday at North Bay Memorial Gardens.

Ethan Procyszyn, Owen Van Steensel, Dalyn Wakely and Jacob Therrien also scored for the Central Division-winning Battalion (39-20-7-2), who outshot the Petes 44-21.

Ryder McIntyre scored twice for the Petes (20-40-7-1), while Quinton Pagé netted a single.

The Battalion led 3-2 after the first period, and 8-3 heading into the third.

Elsewhere in the OHL on Sunday:

---

KNIGHTS 3 STORM 0

LONDON, Ont. — Michael Simpson made 19 saves and earned the shutout as the London Knights blanked the visiting Guelph Storm 3-0.

Sam O'Reilly, Denver Barkey and Easton Cowan scored for the Midwest Division-winning Knights (50-14-1-3).

Goaltender Damian Slavik kicked out 24 of 26 shots for the Storm (33-28-6-1).

---

SPIRIT 9 GREYHOUNDS 2

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Sebastien Gervais scored a goal and added two assists as the visiting Saginaw Spirit rolled over the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 9-2.

Alex Christopoulos, Zayne Parekh, Nic Sima, Rodwin Dionicio, Josh Bloom, PJ Forgione, Owen Beck and Michael Misa also scored for the West Division-winning Spirit (50-16-1-1).

Arttu Karki and Marco Mignosa scored for the Greyhounds (45-18-3-2).

---

BULLDOGS 5 67'S 1

OTTAWA, Ont. — Florian Xhekaj scored twice as the visiting Brantford Bulldogs defeated the Ottawa 67's 5-1.

Lucas Moore, Patrick Thomas and Jake O'Brien also scored for the Bulldogs (37-20-9-2).

Cooper Foster scored for the 67's (36-24-6-2).

---

GENERALS 5 WOLVES 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Calum Ritchie and Dylan Roobroeck each had two goals and an assist as the Oshawa Generals whipped the visiting Sudbury Wolves 5-1.

Matthew Buckley also scored for the East Division-winning Generals (40-19-7-2), who outshot the Wolves 33-27.

Zacharie Giroux scored for the Wolves (38-23-4-3).

* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2024.